First Colombia Development Corp. Appoints Two New Directors: Mark Radke and John Scharffenberger

SAUSALITO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2019 / First Colombia Development Corp. ("First Colombia") (OTC PINK:FCOL) today announces the appointment of Mark Radke and John Scharffenberger to the board of directors.

Radke is an attorney focused on financial services, specializing in federal securities regulation. As the Chief of Staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission under Chairman Harvey Pitt, he was responsible for that agency's rulemaking in response to the Sarbanes Oxley Act. He has been a partner at several multinational law firms extensively involved in regulatory and compliance matters as well as in development and implementation of federal securities legislation.

Scharffenberger has decades of experience in production, processing and marketing of food and forestry products. He is an entrepreneur and consultant focused on developing and refining innovative and sustainable agricultural techniques, has founded companies in the wine and chocolate industries and has acted as a consultant to many startups and nonprofits.

Christopher Hansen, CEO and president of First Colombia, stated, "Both of these gentlemen bring extensive experience, knowledge and skill sets that are specifically relevant to First Colombia. They are highly qualified independent board directors and we are grateful they have agreed to join our board. John Scharffenberger's experience in the farming and food products industry in U.S. and international markets will greatly contribute to our cultivation, processing and marketing activities. Mark Radke's financial, regulatory compliance and legal expertise, especially related to federal securities regulation and legislation, enables him to provide valuable contributions as we navigate the complex legal environment surrounding our industry."

About Mark Radke

Mark Radke is a lawyer with a distinguished career in the area of financial services, specializing in federal securities regulation. In private practice, as a partner at several multinational law firms, he has represented corporations, brokerage and accounting firms, hedge funds and individuals on corporate governance, compliance, and regulatory issues involving not only the SEC but other federal and state regulators.

He was active in advising clients on legislative initiatives that led to the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010 and in subsequent efforts to extend, implement or amend various components of that and other federal securities legislation. Based in Washington, D.C., Radke is an adjunct professor at the Georgetown University Law Center where he has taught classes in aspects of securities regulation since 1999. He holds a B.A., University of Washington; J.D., University of Baltimore; Securities, Georgetown.

About John Scharffenberger

John Scharffenberger is a consultant to the farming and food production industry, offering a wide range of programs and services including agronomic analysis, product development, management and marketing to help both for-profit and non-profit producers sustainably increase returns. His clients have included Hodo Soy, Farmhouse Culture, Tout Sweets Patisserie, Front Porch Farms, Kaia Foods and Daylesford Organics, among others. Prior to establishing his consultancy, he developed companies that combined agronomic innovation, sustainable production technologies and international brand development in the wine, chocolate and forestry industries, including Scharffenberger Cellars and the first artisanal chocolate company in the U.S., Scharffen Berger Chocolate Maker. An avid gardener and amateur forester, he devotes substantial time to learning about food production processes on his 350-acre ranch in Mendocino County. He believes that a comprehensive study of cultural, historic and environmental contexts is the proper basis to achieve sustainable and successful food production

Scharffenberger received a B.A. in Agricultural Geography from the University of California Berkeley in 1973. He served as Entrepreneur-in-Residence at London Business School in 2007 and has recently spoken at UC Berkeley commencement ceremonies, Brown University, and various symposia relating to small food production. He serves as trustee on the UC Berkeley College of Natural Resources advisory board, as a board member of Save the Redwoods League and is an emeritus advisory board member of the UC Berkeley Botanical Gardens.

