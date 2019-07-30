U.S.-based fulfillment automation provider appoints international sales leader to team

6 River Systems, Inc. (6RS), the provider of the world's first and only fully collaborative mobile robotics fulfillment solutions, today announced that Juergen Heim has joined the company as the sales director in Europe. With over 30 years of experience in sales and product management for global enterprises, Heim will lead the company's growth efforts as 6RS expands in the European market.

"We're excited to expand our presence in Europe as we will be able to help more companies solve challenges in their fulfillment infrastructure through Juergen's extensive network," said Chris Lingamfelter, vice president of sales, 6RS. "With Juergen on board, we can now fill an international market gap in warehouse automation with our flexible, scalable solutions."

In his new role, Heim will work with 6RS' leadership team to establish a sustainable and successful business for the company in Europe, building upon the company's leadership position within the U.S. retail, e-commerce, warehousing and supply chain industries. Prior to 6RS, Heim was the director of global sales and services for NOVEXX Solutions, a leader in industrial identification and labeling. During his time with the company, Heim was responsible for the sales operations in over 70 countries, and helped define and execute the company's go-to-market strategy. He has also held sales leadership positions at SOREDI Touch Systems, Psion, Intuit Deutschland, Micrografx, ATI Technologies, among other companies.

"I'm looking forward to joining 6RS' experienced team as we bring innovative, collaborative solutions to the European market," said Heim. "There is a clear need across industries for further automation and 6RS has created the solutions that meet the needs of today's warehouses. We will work together to make 6RS the undisputed market leader in regards to volume, quality and technology for supply chains."

Heim will be based in Germany and will join 6RS at IMHX 2019 in Birmingham, England from Sept. 24-27 to showcase the company's full line of fulfillment solutions at Booth #6D242. Those interested in a product demo can schedule an appointment here.

About 6 River Systems, Inc.

6 River Systems was founded in Boston, Mass. in 2015 by Jerome Dubois, Rylan Hamilton and Chris Cacioppo.Dubois and Hamilton were previously executives at Kiva Systems (now Amazon Robotics). 6 River Systems' engineering team has decades of automation, software and operations experience and has designed, built and deployed the world's largest warehouse automation solutions. Leading 3PLs, retailers and manufacturers including Lockheed Martin, DHL, XPO Logistics and Office Depot are using 6RS' solutions to fulfill millions of units each week.

6 River Systems is supported by world-class venture capital firms and strategic investors, including Menlo Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, Eclipse and iRobot. To learn more, please visit www.6river.com.

