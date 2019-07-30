Technavio analysts forecast the global educational toys market to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.
The rise in demand for green toys is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global educational toys market 2018-2022. Owing to the various safety concerns related to raw materials in the educational toys industry, many parents, educators, and vendors are increasingly opting for eco-friendly educational toys, generally called green toys. The continuous shift in consumer mindset towards green educational toys is one of the major factors that will drive the eco-friendly educational toys in the market. This educational toys' market trend is expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global educational toys market is the increasing demand for smart toys.
Educational Toys Market: Increasing Demand for Smart Toys
The introduction of digital toys and internet-connected devices in the early education sector is expected to drive the educational toys market growth during the forecast period. Smart toys equipped with artificial intelligence are also significantly contributing to the growth of the market. For example, Mishka AI has started offering interactive plush bears in the market. Also, the rising competition among the vendors and the growing adoption of smart toys is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Another major factor expected to drive the growth of the market is the emergence of 3D printing in toy manufacturing. 3D printers enable design creativity and simplify the manufacturing process, thereby lowering the manufacturing costs associated with educational toys. Therefore, advances in 3D printed educational toys are likely to drive the market during the forecast period."
Educational Toys Market: Segmentation Analysis
The global educational toys market research report provides market segmentation by product (academic educational toys, cognitive educational toys, motor skills educational toys, and other toys), age group (0-4 years, 4-8 years, and above 8 years), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 36% share, followed by the APAC and EMEA respectively. However, the APAC region is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period owing to rapid economic development in emerging countries such as China and India.
