Ear infections have many risk factors, which include cold and flu season, injury to the ear, bacteria, and cigarette smoke. As there are several ways to contract an ear infection, there is a high demand for ear infection medicine and other treatments. Thus, the high-risk factors of ear infection will fuel the growth of the ear infection treatment market during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) and by infection type (middle ear, outer ear, and inner ear).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global ear infection treatment market is highly competitive with major vendors such as GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson Johnson, Novartis, Otonomy, and Pfizer, competing on the basis of price, quality, and market presence.

"Surgery is often the best treatment for patients with chronic ear infections. Thus, companies in the market have been engaging in continuous R&D to develop diagnostic devices and surgical procedures. The development in these areas will make surgical procedures safer and more comfortable, thereby, driving the growth of the ear infection treatment market," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five ear infection treatment market vendors

GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline is one of the most established companies in the global healthcare that operates under various segments including pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and consumer healthcare. Under its ear infection treatment category, the company offers AMOXIL, and NEOSPORIN H ear drops.

Johnson Johnson

Johnson Johnson is a household name across several countries. The company owns and operates businesses under three segments namely consumer, pharmaceutical, and medical devices. The company offers POLYSPORIN Pain Relief Ear Drops, which contains 10,000 units polymyxin B (as sulfate) and 50 mg lidocaine hydrochloride.

Novartis

Novartis has business operations under three segments, namely innovative medicines, Sandoz, and Alcon. The company offers CIPRODEX ear drops that contain ciprofloxacin and dexamethasone. Ciprofloxacin is an antibiotic that treats certain types of bacteria. Dexamethasone is a steroid drug that reduces inflammation.

Otonomy

Otonomy is engaged in the development of innovative therapeutics for otology. The company's key offering in the market includes OTIPRIO, which is a sterile, preservative-free, otic suspension of 6% ciprofloxacin administered as a single-dose.

Pfizer

Pfizer owns and operates under two business segments: innovative health and essential health. The company offers ZITHROMAX for the treatment of ear infection, which contains the active ingredient azithromycin, a subclass of macrolide antibiotics, for oral administration. ZITHROMAX tablets contain azithromycin dihydrate equivalent to 600 mg azithromycin.

