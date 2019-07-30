OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) PhosAgro 2Q 2019 Fertilizer and MCP Output up 5.8% y-o-y to 2.4 mln t 30-Jul-2019 / 15:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For Immediate Release 30 July 2019 PhosAgro 2Q 2019 Fertilizer and MCP Output up 5.8% y-o-y to 2.4 mln t Moscow - PhosAgro (MOEX/LSE ticker: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces its operating results for 2Q and 1H 2019. Overall output of phosphate-based and nitrogen-based fertilizers in 2Q increased by 6.4% and 3.9% year-on-year respectively, while sales declined by 3.9% year-on-year to 2.2 million tonnes. PhosAgro's production and sales volumes are summarised in the tables below. Production volumes by type ('000 mt) 2Q '19 2Q '18 Chg y/y 1H '19 1H '18 Chg y/y Phosphate-based 1,782. 1,674.9 6.4% 3,559.8 3,432.1 3.7% & MCP 2 Nitrogen-based 574.2 552.7 3.9% 1,141.8 1,113.5 2.5% Total 2,356. 2,227.6 5.8% 4,701.6 4,545.6 3.4% fertilizers 4 PhosRock & 2,930. 2,774.2 5.6% 5,858.6 5,563.9 5.3% nepheline 5 Other products 39.9 51.7 (22.8%) 86.9 92.4 (6.0%) Sales volumes by type ('000 mt) 2Q '19 2Q '18 Chg y/y 1H '19 1H '18 Chg y/y Phosphate-based 1,628. 1,646.7 (1.1%) 3,557.8 3,399.9 4.6% & MCP 8 Nitrogen-based 530.9 600.5 (11.6%) 1,148.3 1,268.0 (9.4%) Total 2,159. 2,247.2 (3.9%) 4,706.1 4,667.9 0.8% fertilizers 7 PhosRock & 1,142. 968.0 18.0% 2,263.7 1,923.9 17.7% nepheline 0 Other products 40.5 46.2 (12.3%) 89.7 83.3 7.7% Commenting on the 2Q 2019 operating results, PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev said: "PhosAgro continued to deliver solid operational results in 2Q 2019, with the completion of our optimisation programme unlocking additional midstream production capacities and helping to maintain our leading position on the industry cash cost curve. Following the record high 4.7 million tonnes of fertilizers produced in the first half of the year, we reiterate our full-year production guidance of nearly 9.4 million tonnes. We accelerated our domestic sales, which is expected to last into the next quarter. In addition, we significantly increased our presence in CIS markets, demonstrating the advantages of our flexible sales strategy. The above factors helped to mitigate negative market dynamics caused by bad weather conditions in North America and higher than expected DAP exports from China, where domestic demand was low. "Our total fertilizer sales volumes declined by 3.9% year-on-year in the second quarter, mainly due to a release of urea stocks in 2Q 2018. In 2Q 2019, our sales of NPK(S) and MAP, which are supportive of PhosAgro's profitability, accounted for 39% and 16% of total sales volumes, respectively. "Our focus on the domestic market, where we continued to develop our distribution network, helped us to achieve better sales results on early recovery of seasonal demand. In 2Q 2019, domestic sales of fertilizers rose by 37% year-on-year to 0.8 million tonnes and accounted for 36% of total fertilizer sales volumes in comparison to 25% in 2Q 2018, which was supportive for cash flow generation. "Our strategy of going into the distribution chain and establish a presence on the ground with new local offices has enabled us to respond quickly to early signs of demand recovery in Europe, where we increased shipments by 16% year-on-year to almost 0.5 million tonnes in 2Q 2019. "In 2Q 2019, prices for phosphate-based fertilizers continued their correction due to ramp up of new units at OCP and Ma'aden, and high activity of Chinese fertilizer exporters on the backdrop of low domestic demand. Looking ahead to market conditions next quarters, negative dynamics may be overrun by the approaching autumn season in our main markets of Europe and the CIS, as well as progress on the reduction of DAP capacities in China after Chinese producers announced their intention to slow down operating rates by 4 million tonnes over the next 12 months." The table below provides a breakdown of production volumes by major product: Production volumes by type ('000 mt) 2Q '19 2Q '18 Chg y/y 1H '19 1H '18 Chg y/y Apatit mine and beneficiation plant Phosphate 2,621.0 2,537.8 3.3% 5,258.3 5,061.7 3.9% rock Nepheline 309.5 236.4 30.9% 600.3 502.2 19.5% concentrat e Phosphate-based fertilizers DAP/MAP 799.0 721.7 10.7% 1,611.9 1,519.8 6.1% NPK 701.6 687.4 2.1% 1,301.4 1,334.0 (2.4%) NPS 113.1 101.0 12.0% 311.4 233.7 33.2% APP 36.0 58.3 (38.3%) 85.6 110.0 (22.2%) MCP 89.4 92.0 (2.8%) 185.9 180.2 3.2% PKS 43.1 14.5 197.2% 63.6 54.4 16.9% Nitrogen-based fertilizers AN 138.5 135.7 2.1% 283.8 279.2 1.6% Urea 435.7 417.0 4.5% 858.0 834.3 2.8% Other products STPP 25.9 26.5 (2.3%) 52.1 51.3 1.6% Other 14.0 25.2 (44.4%) 34.8 41.1 (15.3%) Feed stock Ammonia 494.0 493.0 0.2% 985.6 989.1 (0.4%) Phosphoric 675.3 638.5 5.8% 1,349.2 1,294.6 4.2% acid Sulphuric 1,521.9 1,459.5 4.3% 3,020.3 2,943.4 2.6% acid The table below provides a breakdown of sales volumes by major product: Sales volumes by type ('000 mt) 2Q '19 2Q '18 Chg y/y 1H '19 1H '18 Chg y/y Apatit mine and beneficiation plant Phosphate 831.4 732.5 13.5% 1,657.1 1,423.9 16.4% rock Nepheline 310.6 235.5 31.9% 606.6 500.0 21.3% concentrat e Phosphate-based fertilizers DAP/MAP 658.2 727.3 (9.5%) 1,602.5 1,536.0 4.3% NPK 681.2 663.4 2.7% 1,337.1 1,310.0 2.1% NPS 117.0 91.1 28.4% 286.5 226.8 26.3% APP 39.4 49.5 (20.4%) 101.2 97.0 4.3% MCP 93.7 91.1 2.9% 181.0 176.7 2.4% PKS 39.3 24.3 61.7% 49.5 53.3 (7.1%) Nitrogen-based fertilizers AN 104.5 124.0 (15.7%) 275.1 373.1 (26.3%) Urea 426.4 476.5 (10.5%) 873.2 894.9 (2.4%) Other products STPP 25.3 25.9 (2.3%) 51.2 49.6 3.2% Other 15.2 20.3 (25.1%) 38.5 33.7 14.2% The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP). PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 39 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia. 