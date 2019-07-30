sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,88 Euro		-0,24
-2,16 %
WKN: A1JHAP ISIN: US71922G2093 Ticker-Symbol: P6SG 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,10
11,35
16:36
11,06
11,27
16:22
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR10,88-2,16 %
FN Beta