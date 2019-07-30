4D Printing in Healthcare Industry Worth $32 Million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "4D Printing in Healthcare Market by Component (Equipment, 3D printer SMM, Hydrogels, Software, Service, Cells), Technology (FDM, SLS, Stereolithography), Application (Research Model, Implant), End user (Hospital, Dental Lab, ASC) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market is estimated to reach USD 32 million by 2026 from USD 9 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 29.9% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=196612645

Growth in this market is driven mainly by technological advancements in 3D printing technology, such as the development of smart, programmable materials. On the other hand, high development & production costs, need for compliance with regulatory & performance standards that will slow product launches, and potential safety hazards are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

"The software & services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

Based on component, the 4D Printing in Healthcare Market is segmented into equipment, programmable materials, and software & services. The software & services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Software has a diverse range of applications in additive manufacturing. 3D printing software is used for creating, designing, and assembling models required in the healthcare space. This software also inspects prototypes to ensure that the required specifications have been met. The file preparation software prepares STL and SLC files to develop the product design. Software required for 4D printing should fully support the 4D printing process. However, research on 4D printing software is limited as the 4D printing technology is still in the nascent stage.

Browse in-depth TOC on "4D Printing in Healthcare Market"

60 - Tables

26 - Figures

105 - Pages

"The medical & research models segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2021."

Based on application, the 4D Printing in Healthcare Market is segmented into medical & research models, surgical guides, and patient-specific implants. In 2021, the medical & research models segment is expected to account for the largest share of the 4D Printing in Healthcare Market. These models can be customized as per the patient's pathology, which will further help in delivering efficient patient care. The ability of the 4D printing technology in manufacturing smart medical models will bring significant transformation in the medical field and will support the growth of this segment in the forecast period

"North America is expected to dominate the 4D Printing in Healthcare Market in 2021."

In 2021, North America dominated the market, followed by Europe. North America is estimated to be the largest regional market for 4D printing in healthcare. This can majorly be attributed to the continuous technological advancements, growing demand for organ transplantation, efforts taken in the research & development of the 4D printing technology in the healthcare sector, and the presence of highly developed healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Get 10% Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=196612645

The prominent players in the market are 3D Systems (US), Organovo Holdings Inc. (US), Stratasys Ltd. (US and Israel), Dassault Systèmes (France), Materialise (Belgium), EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems (Germany), EnvisionTEC (Germany), and Poietis (France).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Healthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

3D Bioprinting Market by Technology (Microextrusion, Inkjet, Laser, Magnetic), Material (Cells, Hydrogels, Extracellular Matrices, Biomaterials), Application (Clinical (Bone, Cartilage, Skin) & Research (Regenerative Medicine)) - Global Forecasts to 2021

3D Printing Medical Devices Market by Technology (3DP, EBM, LBM, Photopolymerization and DD), Component (3D Printers, 3D Bioprinters, Material (Plastic, Metal, Ceramic), Software & Services), Product Type (Prosthetics, Implant) - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/4d-printing-healthcare-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/4d-printing-healthcare.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg