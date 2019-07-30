RED ROCK SECURED: Red Rock Secured Provides Information for New Investors in Precious Metals

Red Rock Secured is a client-focused investment firm dedicated to protecting clients' retirement accounts by providing physical and secured assets such as gold, silver, platinum and palladium

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2019 / Red Rock Secured is excited to offer information on the benefits of investing in precious metals to new investors who are seeking opportunities to expand and diversify their investment portfolios in today's ever-changing marketplace.

An investment made in precious metals is an investment which will serve you well over the long-term, as the prices of precious metals continue to rise over time amidst the falling U.S. dollar.

Precious metals can be purchased using pre or post-tax income and are delivered to your home using Red Rock Secured's convenient Home Delivery Service. You may also choose to have your investment safely stored in Lloyd's of London's Depository, which is easy to access as required.

"Precious metals are difficult or impossible to counterfeit, meaning that your investments are secure and legitimate," says Sean Kelly, Founder and CEO of Red Rock Secured. "Precious metals are also becoming more and more scarce over time, which only further increases their value. Investments in precious metals also are not affected by crashing housing markets, for example, or corporate scandals - as maybe the case where you have invested in stocks. Customers can also choose to place their metals into a Gold IRA without penalties or fees."

Red Rock Secured's team of experts are here to guide you through the investment process, providing you with the most up-to-date information best suited to meet your individual needs, depending on what your precious metals investment goals are and where you are at in life. Red Rock Secured places the utmost importance on putting the client's needs, first.

Red Rock Secured is happy to work with you to discuss the benefits of purchasing precious metals as a form of retirement investment.

ABOUT RED ROCK SECURED

Formed in the wake of the 2008 market crash, Red Rock Secured is focused on protecting clients' IRA/401K and all qualifying tax deferred retirement accounts by placing them in assets such as precious metals which can never be depleted to zero. Red Rock Secured currently employs close to 50 staff members or affiliates.

Red Rock Secured is passionate about serving the veteran community and is a proud supporter of the K-9's for Warriors, a non-profit organization focused on re-homing and training service animals to assist injured veterans.

For more information or to contact Red Rock Secured, please visit https://redrocksecured.com/.

CONTACT:

Sean Kelly, Founder and CEO of Red Rock Secured

info@redrocksecured. live

SOURCE: Red Rock Secured

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553957/Red-Rock-Secured-Provides-Information-for-New-Investors-in-Precious-Metals