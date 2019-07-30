Brunei Royalty Launches Shine X, A Boutique Fitness Studio Designed By The Texas-Based Firm, Indoor Cycle Design

Her Royal Highness Princess 'Azemah Ni'matul Bolkiah enlisted the award-winning talents of Indoor Cycle Design to expand the Shine fitness brand in southeast Asia.

DALLAS, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In pursuit of expanding premium boutique fitness in Brunei, Her Royal Highness Princess 'Azemah Ni'matul Bolkiah and Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Muda Bahar have launched Shine X, a bootcamp-inspired fitness studio following the successful opening of Shine Cycle in 2018.

Barbara Chancey, owner of Dallas-based Indoor Cycle Design, was commissioned to lead the 12-month project. The global experts in boutique fitness startups, Chancey and her team integrated the Shine X brand into every aspect of the studio, and dark, adventurous color schemes were selected with careful attention to lighting and composition.

"We maximized the space to provide a sense of community and encourage human interaction. An illuminated corridor leads to well-appointed locker rooms and gathering nooks where conversation and friendships can flourish. It was extremely gratifying to execute the owners' vision," said Indoor Cycle Design's architect Douglas Frey.

Over 180 high-output LED fixtures were programmed to produce a series of ever-changing light shows controlled by the touch of a button. Suspended X beams were backlit with illumination, and this versatile lighting system is unprecedented in southeast Asia.

The three-day grand opening event included complimentary classes for the public, a reception for Shine X and Shine Cycle employees, and guided studio tours for distinguished guests and professional athletes. Shine X is a welcome addition to the Brunei fitness scene and seeks to inspire wellness and joyful living for all citizens.

With two decades of experience, Chancey has guided the launch of over 200 successful fitness boutiques on six continents and offers premium startup expertise for discriminating investors, commercial developers and studio owners. A trusted voice in the industry, her rich knowledge and proven methods combine to deliver unparalleled fitness designations. From concept to reality, Indoor Cycle Design provides a wide range of services including business plans, branding, architecture/design, operations, and instructor training.

About Indoor Cycle Design:

Based in Dallas, Texas, Indoor Cycle Design is a premium boutique fitness design firm dedicated to creating successful studios worldwide. From indoor cycling and yoga to boxing and boot camp, a wide range of services are available for commercial and residential visionaries.

For more information, visit: www.indoorcycledesign.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/952441/SHINE_X_opens_new_studio_with_Indoor_Cycle_Design.jpg