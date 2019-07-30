Full Alliance Group, Inc.: Full Alliance Group Strengthens Medical Advisory Board with Appointment of Los Angeles Neurosurgeon Dr. Gabriel Hunt

PALM DESERT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2019 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:FAGI) ("Full Alliance Group" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Gabriel E. Hunt, Jr., MD, to its Medical Advisory Board.

Dr. Gabriel Hunt is a board-certified Los Angeles neurosurgeon with a focus on the treatment of spinal cord injuries and spinal trauma, the treatment of complex spinal disorders, as well as tumors and vascular abnormalities of the skull base, spine, and spinal cord. In addition to being Cofounder of Hunt Spine(huntspine.com) and The Hunt Foundation(thehuntfoundation.org), he is an attending neurosurgeon at the Cedars-Sinai Department of Neurosurgery/Cedars-Sinai Spine Center.

Primary areas of research interest for Dr. Hunt include new advances in the treatment of spinal cord injuries and developing new minimally invasive surgical technologies. He is a member of the American Medical Association, American Association of Neurological Surgeons, and the Congress of Neurological Surgeons.

Dr. Hunt has written articles for several peer-reviewed publications, including Neurosurgical Focus, American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Neurological Research. He has given numerous presentations in his areas of expertise in the United States and abroad. He was also a recipient of a Howard Hughes Research Fellowship while attending the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) School of Medicine.

Dr. Hunt began his higher education with a bachelor's degree from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and his medical degree from the UCLA School of Medicine. He completed an internship in general surgery and a residency in neurological surgery at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and the Jefferson Hospital for Neuroscience in Philadelphia. Dr. Hunt received specialized training in the treatment of complex spinal disorders, spinal trauma, and spinal cord injuries through his participation in the Delaware Valley Regional Spinal Cord Injury Center at Thomas Jefferson University.

Paul Brian Volpp, CEO and President of Full Alliance Group, commented, "Dr. Hunt joining the Full Alliance Group Medical Advisory Board further strengthens our ability to build our core healthcare and medical services businesses. Dr. Hunt's medical expertise, quality of care focus, and his keen personal interest in both our proprietary Nutra Yu nutraceuticals and EBO2 blood treatment technology make him an ideal addition to the team. We look forward to working closely with him to advance and launch new planned initiatives for both divisions."

About Full Alliance Group Inc.

Full Alliance Group Inc. (OTCPK: FAGI) is a multi-faceted holding company with various interests in technology, healthcare, and nutraceuticals. Nutra Yu, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Full Alliance Group, develops, markets, and distributes a proprietary line of nutraceutical products. EBO2, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Full Alliance Group, is the provider of 'EBO2', is a modern high volume blood gas exchange unit for the treatment of 5-7 liters of blood with medical ozone, the unit allows extracorporeal blood and oxygenation and ozone exposure and blood filtration via the filter in a unique way by using the integrated diffusing membranes within the filter fibers to trap lipids and proteins which are in excess in the venous blood supply. The EBO2 unit is considered the world's most advanced medical ozone therapy performed today.

For additional information regarding Full Alliance Group, visit, www.fullalliance.com.

