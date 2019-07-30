The global keratin market is expected to post a CAGR close to 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Being a major structural and biologically functional component of hard and soft tissue, keratin plays a key role in the healthy development of skin tissues. Hence, it has widespread applications in the medical industry, particularly for the effective treatment of wounds. Owing to keratin's fast healing properties, there have been some major developments of various keratin-based materials for medical applications. Furthermore, keratin dressings are found to be effective in healing wounds and tissue recovery, as they release keratin peptides into the wound, which activate keratinocytes (skin cells) in the affected area. This leads to proliferation and migration of fibroblasts, production of collagen, and formation of granulation tissue, thereby resulting in effective healing of the wound. Due to these numerous benefits of keratin in wound treatment keratin dressings are largely available in multiple forms, thereby driving market growth.

As per Technavio, the growing demand for keratin bars and shakes will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global keratin market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Keratin Market: Growing Demand for Keratin Bars and Shakes

Growing awareness regarding common lifestyle diseases and other health complications has increased the adoption of vitamins and other dietary supplements. This has led to the increasing demand for keratin supplements, particularly keratin bars and shakes, owing to multiple health benefits offered by these dietary supplement products. Keratin bars and shakes are consumed by people on a large scale to boost the production of keratin in the body. These are protein-rich foods, containing egg, milk, and yogurt, and are rich in essential chemicals such as sulfur. Consumption of keratin bars and shakes provides strength to hair, nails, and outer layer of skin. It also helps in increasing lean body mass among end-users (especially athletes). Therefore, this has become a popular trend in the global keratin market and is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing demand for keratin bars and shakes, keratin-based new product launches and rapid growth in online retail sales of keratin-based cosmetic products are some other factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Keratin Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global keratin market by product (alpha-keratin and beta-keratin) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth due to the surge in demand for natural and organic cosmetic products among end-users in the region.

