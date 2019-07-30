Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

On 30 July 2019, Flakk Composites AS sold 2,000,000 shares of Hexagon Composites ASA to companies wholly owned by Ms. Maria Lilly Flakk, daughter of Mr. Knut Flakk who is Chairman of the Board in Hexagon Composites ASA. Flakk Composites AS is wholly owned by Flakk Gruppen AS, a company owned 98.7% by Mr. Knut Flakk. The price per share in the transaction is NOK 36.00.

The holding of Flakk Composites AS after the transaction is 27,340,504 shares (14.9%), and the total holding of Mr. Knut Flakk and his close associates after the transaction is 29,284,969 shares (16.0%).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act