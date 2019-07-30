ASSYSTEM First-half 2019 consolidated revenue up 14.1%

First-half 2019 consolidated revenue up 14.1%

·Very strong growth for nuclear engineering activities (23.7%)

·Full-year 2019 revenue target of at least €500 million

Paris-La Défense, 30 July 2019, 5.35 p.m. (CEST) - Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY), a leading player in engineering, today released its consolidated revenue figures for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (first-half 2019).

First-half 2019 consolidated revenue

and year-on-year changes (unaudited)

In millions of euros H1 2018 H1 2019 Total year-on-year change Like-for-like year-on-year change* Group 216.1 246.5 +14.1% +13.2% Energy & Infrastructure 189.1 219.9 +16.3% +15.9% Staffing 22.3 22.7 +2.0% -3.0% Other 4.7 3.9 - -

* Based on a comparable scope of consolidation and constant exchange rates.

Assystem's consolidated revenue growth was very robust in first-half 2019. The total year-on-year increase came to 14.1%, breaking down as 13.2% like-for-like growth and a 0.9% positive currency effect. The lower number of business days compared with first-half 2018 trimmed an estimated 0.8% off like-for-like revenue growth during the period.

ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE

Revenue generated by the Energy & Infrastructure division advanced 16.3% to €219.9 million in the first half of 2019 (from €189.1 million in first-half 2018). Like-for-like growth was 15.9% and the currency effect was a positive 0.4%.

Revenue from Nuclear activities jumped 23.7% to €149.1 million (from €120.6 million in first-half 2018), with 23.4% like-for-like growth and a 0.3% positive currency effect. Business in this sector remained buoyant during the period, led by demand for engineering services from key clients, with an acceleration in the Middle East and Turkey, where year-on-year revenue growth came to €13.1 million.

Revenue for Energy Transition & Infrastructure (ET&I) rose 3.3% to €70.8 million (from €68.5 million in first-half 2018), breaking down as a 2.7% like-for-like increase and a 0.6% positive currency effect. Radicon's Building Infrastructure activities and the Life Sciences business reported solid growth.

STAFFING

At €22.7 million, revenue for the Staffing division was up 2.0% year on year, including a 5.0% positive currency effect.

HEADCOUNT

Assystem had 5,730 employees at 30 June 2019.

ACQUISITION OF ASCO

In early July, Assystem acquired all of the share capital of the French company ASCO.

ASCO has 300 employees and generates over €20 million in annual revenue, 50% of which derives from scheduling and coordinating nuclear power plant outages, 25% from project management and 25% from integrating project management information systems.

REVENUE OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2019

For full-year 2019, the Group is now targeting consolidated revenue of at least €500 million, including the impact of the consolidation of ASCO from 1 October 2019, but excluding the effect of any other acquisitions.

2019 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

5 September: First-half 2019 results - Presentation meeting on 6 September at 8.30 a.m. (CEST)

30 October: Third-quarter 2019 revenue

QUARTERLY REVENUE



In millions of euros Q1 2018 Q1 2019 Total year-on-year change Like-for-like year-on-year change* Group 107.9 125.8 +16.6% +15.7% Energy & Infrastructure 94.5 112.2 +18.8% +18.3% Staffing 11.1 11.5 +3.6% -1.6% Other 2.3 2.1 - -

In millions of euros Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Total year-on-year change Like-for-like year-on-year change* Group 108.2 120.7 +11.5% +10.8% Energy & Infrastructure 94.6 107.7 +13.8% +13.6% Staffing 11.2 11.3 +0.4% -4.3% Other 2.4 1.8 - -

* Based on a comparable scope of consolidation and constant exchange rates.

