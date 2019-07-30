sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,57 Euro		-0,07
-1,51 %
WKN: A2DNYG ISIN: BE0974310428 Ticker-Symbol: XFB 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
X-FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
X-FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,425
4,54
19:30
4,455
4,505
19:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
X-FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES SE
X-FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
X-FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES SE4,57-1,51 %
FN Beta