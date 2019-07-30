The "Aircraft Leasing: Commercial, Legal and Technical Issues" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Further to its previous success in Washington DC, Dubai, London, and Dublin, we are delighted to offer this high-level seminar for the 27th time.

Who Should Attend?

Aircraft operators and manufacturers, consultants, bankers, leasing and financing companies, insurance companies and all aviation professionals with an interest in aircraft leasing.

Agenda

Commercial Issues

Airline Sector (Lessee) Aircraft Acquisition Buy or Lease? Sale/Leaseback

Leasing Company Sector (Lessor) Lessor Priorities and Interests

Business Aircraft Sector Business Aviation Ownership/Operator Schemes Operations



Non-Commercial vs. Commercial

Aircraft Management Contracts

Supersonic Air Transport! Au Revoir, A380 Outlook: Into the 21st Century The Role of The Broker in International Aviation Transactions



Legal Aspects

Overview of Major Legal Issues of a Typical Lease Agreement Summary of Transaction Parties/Property Definitions Representations and Warranties Conditions Precedent Lease Term Payments Security Deposit/Lockout Rent/Net Lease Covenants Operation of Aircraft Insurance Record keeping and Logs Events of Default Indemnities Subleasing Quiet Enjoyment Cape Town Convention Sovereign Immunity Confidentiality Governing Law and Jurisdiction



Technical Issues

Overview of Technical Components of a Typical Lease Agreement Delivery Conditions Airworthiness Directives/Service Bulletins Maintenance Program Records Maintenance Reserves Return Conditions



