Who Should Attend?
Aircraft operators and manufacturers, consultants, bankers, leasing and financing companies, insurance companies and all aviation professionals with an interest in aircraft leasing.
Agenda
Commercial Issues
- Airline Sector (Lessee)
- Aircraft Acquisition
- Buy or Lease?
- Sale/Leaseback
- Leasing Company Sector (Lessor)
- Lessor Priorities and Interests
- Business Aircraft Sector
- Business Aviation
- Ownership/Operator Schemes
- Operations
Non-Commercial vs. Commercial
- Aircraft Management Contracts
- Supersonic Air Transport!
- Au Revoir, A380
- Outlook: Into the 21st Century
- The Role of The Broker in International Aviation Transactions
Legal Aspects
- Overview of Major Legal Issues of a Typical Lease Agreement
- Summary of Transaction
- Parties/Property
- Definitions
- Representations and Warranties
- Conditions Precedent
- Lease Term
- Payments
- Security Deposit/Lockout
- Rent/Net Lease
- Covenants
- Operation of Aircraft
- Insurance
- Record keeping and Logs
- Events of Default
- Indemnities
- Subleasing
- Quiet Enjoyment
- Cape Town Convention
- Sovereign Immunity
- Confidentiality
- Governing Law and Jurisdiction
Technical Issues
- Overview of Technical Components of a Typical Lease Agreement
- Delivery Conditions
- Airworthiness Directives/Service Bulletins
- Maintenance Program
- Records
- Maintenance Reserves
- Return Conditions
