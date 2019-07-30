M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Block listing Interim Review 30-Jul-2019 / 17:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Date: 30 July 2019 Name of applicant: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Name of scheme: N/A Period of return: From: 17 To: 16 July January 2019 2019 Balance of unallotted securities 20,000,000 ordinary under scheme(s) from previous return: shares of 1 pence each Plus: The amount by which the block 0 ordinary shares of 1 scheme(s) has been increased since pence each the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities 5,000,000 ordinary issued/allotted under scheme(s) shares of 1 pence each during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not 15,000,000 ordinary yet issued/allotted at end of period: shares of 1 pence each Name of contact: Link Company Matters Limited Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: 01392 477500 ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: BLR TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 15132 EQS News ID: 848901 End of Announcement EQS News Service

