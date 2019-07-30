Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by IPSEN to NATIXIS ODDO BHF relating to the ordinary shares admitted to trading on Euronext Paris, as amended in accordance with AMF Decision 2018-01 of July 2 2018 on the introduction of liquidity agreements on equity securities as an accepted market practice, the following resources were included to the dedicated liquidity account, as of June 30, 2019:

4,483 shares

- €4,207,301.00

It is reminded that as of the date of the signature of the agreement, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

91,006 shares

- €152,357.11

Between January 1, 2019 and June 30, 2019 have been executed:

1,298 purchase transactions

- 1,528 sell transactions

Under the same period, the volumes traded represented:

192,541 shares and €22,372,177.75 to the purchase

- 209,706 shares and €24,369,037.70 to the sell

