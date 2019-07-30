SOLUTIONS 30: Solutions 30 installs 5G antennas as part of a pilot project in Spain

Solutions 30, leader of solutions for new technologies, announces the installation of its first 5G antennas in Spain, as part of a pilot project led by Ericsson for a major telecommunication operator. These installations mark the beginning of the group's activity in the 5G sector, which will be an important driver of growth in the coming years.

On July 17th, Solutions 30 announced the acquisition of the Spanish company Provisona. Provisona specializes in managing deployment programs for mobile networks and is in pole position to capture expected growth in 5G installations. A few weeks later, the group's new subsidiary confirmed its ability to support the 5G roll-out by installing its first two antennas as part of a pilot project.

These early successes confirm the relevance of the strategy implemented by Solutions 30, which is gaining ground in a market with significant potential alongside one of the world's leading telecom equipment manufacturers. Discussions are under way to extend this collaboration in other European countries.

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 Group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it's digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 20 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 8,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Spain. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 104,057,392 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on Euronext Growth



Contacts

Solutions 30 Listing Sponsor Nezha Calligaro Hervé Guyot +352 2 837 1389 | nezha.calligaro@solutions30.com (mailto:nezha.calligaro@solutions30.com)

+33 (0)1 45 63 68 60 | hguyot@genesta-finance.com (mailto:hguyot@genesta-finance.com)

Investor Relations - France Press Relations Nathalie Boumendil Samuel Beaupain +33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 | investor.relations@solutions30.com (mailto:investor.relations@solutions30.com)

+ 352 2 777 4210 | media.relations@solutions30.com (mailto:media.relations@solutions30.com)

Investor Relations - Europe & USA John Klein +44 (0)793 9230 260 | john.klein@solutions30.com (mailto:john.klein@solutions30.com)



Attachment