RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, July 30
30 July 2019
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares
Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 375,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 531.962p. The highest price paid per share was 537.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 528.100p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0422% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 415,745,035 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 889,022,224. Rightmove holds 14,286,821 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
-Ends-
Contact: Sandra Odell 01908 712058
