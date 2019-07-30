BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Quarterly Dividend - Exchange Rate Set

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 1 July 2019, has been set at 1.217775, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 7.513703 pence per share (USD dividend 9.15 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 16 August 2019 (to shareholders on the register on 12 July 2019).

30 July 2019



Sarah Beynsberger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary



Tel: 020 7743 2427