Benedict Redgrove Presents Over 200 Never Seen Before Images of Space Exploration's Most Iconic Objects

- 'NASA: Past and Present Dreams of the Future' art project has been nine years in the making

- Celebrates one man's lifetime obsession with space and the achievements of NASA's space program

LONDON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA: Past and Present Dreams of the Future, is an art project comprising of an experiential exhibition and book from British photographer Benedict Redgrove. With unprecedented access to NASA's spacecraft, labs and facilities Redgrove has created a unique and powerful tribute to the pioneers of space exploration.

"...it is some of the most incredible imagery you'll ever find of the NASA space program."

"Benedict has created something that will forever be referred back to when people look at the history of space exploration."

The collection of ultra-high definition, original images are now taking form through the world of art and design.

For Redgrove, it's about showing the emotional impact of these objects. "I wanted to explore the reaction we have to these machines and objects when we see them in fine detail," he says, "and what they mean to us as human beings."

"The image of the astronaut, or spaceman has been with me ever since, as a sort of talisman to all that is great and good. They symbolise the explorer, the hero, the good character, the leader. The spacesuit takes on that character, the suit and the human become one entity, more powerful than either on their own. It's now a symbol in its own right, and it's become greater than the sum of its parts. It has reached an iconic stature that few objects can match. These objects have come to signify the greatest of human achievements." Redgrove spent five years negotiating and trust-building with NASA followed by four years of photography and production while holding down his day job. It paid off, and he gained access to some of NASA's most restricted areas and facilities allowing him to photograph objects rarely seen by the outside world. He went inside the Lunar Samples Lab to photograph the priceless moon rocks collected on the Apollo missions, watched the sun set behind the International Space Station from the mission control room and entered the assembly rooms where the next generation of spacecraft are being built.

But it was his encounter with Atlantis, the last shuttle to fly, that left him feeling the full power of these objects. "I watched the launch of the first shuttle mission in 1981, when I was 11, and that started my obsession with space and NASA. Seeing Atlantis was like meeting your childhood hero, but better. I felt like I was having a religious experience."

The result is a collection of intimate, finely-detailed images that allow the objects to tell their own story. Shot using digital backs on technical cameras, some are made up from over 60 exposures to capture incredible detail. The images are then painstakingly re- touched to remove them from their backgrounds, allowing them to be viewed without distraction.

Redgrove recently launched part of the project on famous crowdfunding site Kickstarter, enabling him to self-publish a book that feels true and honest to the dream he set out to achieve. A large format (11.6inches x 14.7inches), 300-page photographic book accompanied by limited edition prints and gallery sized pieces of artwork were unveiled to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing. Within 48 hours the project was well on its way to success with over 40% of its target met by backers from all over the world. As well as gaining notoriety from Kickstarter HQ as one of their celebrated "project we love", the book received 5 star ratings and coverage from the likes of Dezeen, WIRED UK, The Times, Creative Review, Design BOOM, GQ Korea, Hypebeast and many more.

The exhibition is due to go on display in London late 2019, details to follow.

"Benedict's NASA images are some of the most awe inspiring, finely produced images I've had the pleasure of working with. The file quality, the lighting and attention to detail is second to none. You can feel his deep passion for NASA and Space come through in every shot - a true labour of love."

"The culmination of nine years documenting the many aspects of the US space programme, Benedict Redgrove's NASA project is shot in his distinctive style, with an almost scientific rigour that befits the subject matter. This body of work gives a fascinating insight into Man's quest for the stars that will appeal to both space enthusiasts and a wider audience beyond."

"This unique and stunning collection of images beautifully produced by Benedict is an excellent and insightful look at a fascinating subject."

"Space, the Final Frontier...Benedict's NASA images will inspire you to believe that humanity is truly capable of anything. NASA - Past and present dreams of the future" with it's beautifully crafted photograph, you can see the photographers deep respect and love for Space exploration in every image."

