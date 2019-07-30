The global bed and bath linen market is expected to post a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Linen products are used by consumers due to the antibacterial properties of the fiber. It has various other functional benefits such as higher moisture absorbing capacity and anti-allergic properties. Furthermore, linen is anti-static and helps in balancing the natural pH of the skin. Thus, owing to these health-related benefits offered by linen, the demand for linen products is increasing worldwide. This increasing demand for linen products will drive the overall market for bed and bath linen during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing interest of consumers in organic and eco-friendly bed and bath linen products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global bed and bath linen market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Bed and Bath Linen Market: Growing Interest of Consumers in Organic and Eco-Friendly Bed and Bath Linen Products

With growing concerns regarding the preservation of the environment, consumers across the world, are demanding organic and eco-friendly bed and bath linen products. Organic linen bedsheets have become increasingly popular in the past few years as these products do not contain genetically engineered substances. Furthermore, organic fibers help in the absorption of body moisture because they allow ventilation and better air circulation. Therefore, sleeping on organic linen bedsheets can help in controlling the body temperature by keeping it cool and dry. As a result, there is an increase in the adoption of organic linen bedsheets among consumers, which will help in the growth of the global bed and bath linen market during the forecast period.

"Along with the growing interest of consumers in organic and eco-friendly bed and bath linen products, several vendors are seen increasing their product portfolio to widen their customer base. A number of local and global vendors operating in the global bed and bath linen market have started to focus on developing a wide range of high-quality products, which will further drive market growth," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Bed and Bath Linen Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global bed and bath linen market by product (bed linen and bath linen) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the presence of numerous local and global vendors.

