Physician Growth Partners Advises Bobby Buka MD Dermatology and Brooklyn Dermatology in Merger to Form The Dermatology Specialists

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2019 / Bobby Buka MD Dermatology, a leading comprehensive dermatology platform in New York City, entered into a strategic merger with Brooklyn Dermatology to form The Dermatology Specialists. The integrated platform will now have over fifteen locations across Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens with over 25 providers, becoming one of the largest practices in New York City offering premier skincare.

Dr. Bobby Buka will serve as Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Sourab Choudhury will assume the role of Chief Medical Officer.

"Our goal is to continue to deliver the highest quality skincare to local communities around New York City," says Dr. Bobby Buka. "As a result of the merger, our patients will have access to a larger network of trusted dermatologists. Our mission is to strengthen further our ability to provide all-access dermatology for patients who know we place them first."

Physician Growth Partners served as the exclusive advisor to both Bobby Buka MD Dermatology and Brooklyn Dermatology.

"The formation of The Dermatology Specialists was a natural opportunity to accelerate the delivery of best-in-class skincare across New York City. Physician Growth Partners was instrumental in guiding us through the merger. Michael and Ezra brought an unsurpassed level of operational insight and transaction expertise. They helped us optimize efficiencies within our platform that lead to peak performance." Dr. Buka noted.

"The Physician Growth Partners team enabled The Dermatology Specialists to come together thanks to their guidance, transparency, and composure throughout every step of the transaction process," added Dr. Sourab Choudhury.

"Drs. Buka and Choudhury have exceptional reputations in the marketplace. The opportunity to form The Dermatology Specialists provides a roadmap toward continuing to develop the preeminent skincare platform in the region," commented Ezra Simons, Managing Partner at Physician Growth Partners.

About The Dermatology Specialists

The Dermatology Specialists (TDS) is a neighborhood dermatology practice with a national reputation. Leading a trusted team of board-certified dermatologists across fifteen locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens, their mission is to provide the highest quality of medical and cosmetic dermatological services to New Yorkers everywhere. For more information on TDS, visit TheDermSpecs.com.

About Physician Growth Partners

Physician Growth Partners is a boutique healthcare services platform dedicated to servicing independent specialty physician practices, creating value by providing operational support, strategic positioning, and transaction advisory ultimately realizing optimal outcome and achieving the goals of our clients.

