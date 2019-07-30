Grant's Lands Top Scotch Prize at International Wine & Spirits Competition

GIRVAN, Scotland, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grant's has won the Blended Scotch Whisky Trophy at the International Wine & Spirits Competition for its 12-Year-Old Blended Scotch Whisky.

A much-coveted award, the Blended Scotch Whisky Trophy is considered the top prize in what is the largest international whisky category.

Now in its 50th year, the annual IWSC was created by wine chemist Anton Massel, who, in 1969, had the idea of creating a wine and spirit competition which was based not just on organoleptic judgement but where all entries also had to undergo chemical analysis. It is now considered the "Oscars" of the wine and spirits industry.

The award helps mark an extraordinary 12 months for Grant's following a brand-new bottle design and double digit growth in Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and India with 1.2% growth globally in a category which declined .4% from 2013-2018*.

The Girvan distilled whisky now sells over 4,500,000 cases globally making it the world's third largest Scotch by volume and seventh largest amongst international whisk(e)ys. It is ranked as the world's 21st most valuable spirits brand^.

Danny Dyer, Grant's Global Brand Ambassador says: "Grant's 12 Year Old is a blend that has been around for quite some time and we're delighted to see it acknowledged at the IWSC. A blend that is made from a lot of American oak and finished in bourbon casks, something which may seem simple to many but goes to show you don't need to over-complicate things when making a great blend."

When asked what makes Grant's 12 Year Old special "Our Master Blender Brian Kinsman, his unique expertise in choosing the malts that go into the blend, and the quality of the fresh bourbon cask finish." He continued: "Grant's 12 is a smooth whisky making it ideal to share with friends whether they are aficionados or newcomers to whisky."

Grant's is the largest brand by volume in the William Grant & Sons portfolio. The family owned WG&S has been named 'Distiller of the Year' and 'Scotch Whisky Producer of the Year' at the International Spirits Challenge awards and International Wine and Spirits Competition, 2018. Extraordinarily the Scottish spirit maker have been awarded the highest accolade of 'Distiller of the Year' from these prestigious awards 12 times in the last 13 years.

In addition to the Blended Scotch Whisky Trophy, Grant's was awarded a further 7 awards including:

Grant's Triple Wood Whisky - Bronze 2019

Grant's Ale Cask Blended Scotch Whisky - Silver 2019

Grant's Triple Wood Smoky Whisky - Silver 2019

Grant's Rum Cask Edition Blended Scotch Whisky - Silver 2019

Grant's 18 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky - Gold 2019

Grant's 12 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky - Gold Outstanding 2019

Grant's 8 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky - Silver 2019

