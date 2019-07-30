WiMi: WIMI, China's Holographic AR Company, will land on NASDAQ on August 1st

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2019 / WiMi Hologram Cloud recently filed an updated prospectus with the SEC indicating that WIMI will officially land on the NASDAQ exchange on August 1st, 2019.

WIMI is focused on the field of holographic AR. The company plans to improve and strengthen existing technologies, maintaining the leading position in the industry and create an ecological business model. At present, WIMI's holographic facial recognition technology and holographic face changing technology are being applied to the existing holographic advertising and entertainment business. And the technology is also being upgraded in order to make breakthroughs in more industry fields. WIMI aims at building a commercial ecosystem based on holographic technology application.

As shown in the IPO prospectus that the services of the company will be deeply combined with 5G. Under the cooperation of 5G with high rate and low delay, it makes the average transmission delay is about 6ms in terms of remote communication, data transmission as well as from system terminal to service server, which is much lower than 4G network transmission delay. It truly ensures the richness and diversity of holographic AR remote communication and data transmission without stuttering and low delay, and the richness and diversity of interaction in term of multi-terminal cooperation in different places. It makes the collaboration of port + cloud collaboration more efficient. Based on 5G AI face recognition technology and holographic AI DeepFake technology, the application of the enhanced mobile broadband (EMBB) and Internet of things (IOT) has made plenty of holographic services of the WIMI to be achieved with effective growth, such as holographic AR advertising business, holographic AR entertainment business, holographic interactive entertainment, holographic conference, holographic social contact, holographic communication, holographic home hologram and so on. * Source: U.S. SEC - FORM F-1, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc., Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Holographic industry has broad prospects and great potential, and there will be explosive growth in the future. China's holographic market is expected to exceed 450 billion yuan, the holographic cloud sector will grow at 78 percent a year, the global holographic market is expected to exceed $500 billion, and the holographic cloud sector will grow at 68 percent a year by 2025. On the whole, WIMI is focused on software and content, has the first mover advantages. Under the increase of the number of users and the unit price of customers, it realizes the rapid growth of performance, and leads the opponent in terms of patent, content quantity and quantity of software copyright, all of which shows its obvious advantage. It is expected that it will detonate the listing.

