Optiv Security, a security solutions integrator delivering end-to-end cybersecurity solutions across the globe, has been recognized by Gartner for having the largest global growth for managed security service provider revenue estimates for 2018 over 2017. Gartner's June 2019 Market Share Analysis: Managed Security Services, Worldwide, 2018, ranked Optiv at number 19 for 2018 revenue with a 69% growth rate from 2017 to 2018.

"As cybersecurity threats continue to become more advanced, organizations must move from being reactive to proactive," said Anthony Diaz, Optiv's division vice president, emerging services. "Optiv has been leveraging innovation in unique ways to create fully integrated security operations solutions for our clients that understand the best application of technology and rounds out that thinking with understanding how people and processes play into the equation. Further, by bringing together security operations with threat intelligence, incident response and remediation, delivering orchestrated and automated solutions, adjacent capabilities like identity and data security to help with insider threat, Optiv enables organizations to accelerate cybersecurity maturity and improve operational outcomes. We are proud of our estimated revenue ranking in the Gartner Market Share report. We are also pleased to have recently launched our Advanced Fusion Center solutions, and continue to be excited about our ability to help our clients solve their most complex security problems."

Optiv's Advanced Fusion Center solutions provide clients with:

Tailored consumption models. Optiv's services are tailored to individual organizational needs. First, Optiv takes a holistic view of a client's cybersecurity operation and then provides flexible solutions, optimizing the client's environment. Optiv offers co-sourced, managed and as-a-Service models that provide clients with options to power their current staffing, process and technology needs. Optiv's services are built to scale and grow with clients as they evolve from a traditional SOC to components of a fully mature Advanced Fusion Center.

Actionable performance indicators and other metrics. Optiv provides visualization, key performance indicators (KPIs), key risk indicators (KRIs) and reporting, allowing stakeholders to see the value and performance of their cybersecurity programs.

Cutting edge technological augmentation. Optiv works with clients to replace the reactive Problem/Response approach with its inside-out approach, starting with risk mitigation and building out from there to create a more proactive, predictable, measurable and effective cybersecurity program. Optiv's unique automation/orchestration technology is backed by the right people and processes, and is intended to drive and transform the functionality of cyber operations. This helps clients reduce repetitive manual tasks to speed up response times and increase efficiency.

Optiv is a security solutions integrator a global, "one-stop" trusted partner with a singular focus on cybersecurity.

