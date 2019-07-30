Sportex Announce Record Deal With Betfair Exchange Ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League Season

LONDON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The software based investment company have predicted that clients will trade over £500 million during the Premier League 2019/20.

Sportex have been gaining market share in the Sports Investment market due to their patented trading algorithms that have allowed clients to benefit from sporting events around the world since 2009.

Sportex are only going to become bigger due to the huge news out of the US last year as the Supreme Court ruled that the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) is unconstitutional, changing the future of sports betting in the United States. Before this ruling it was illegal to gamble in the United States except in certain states and cities such as Las Vegas and Atlantic City.

Sportex are on course to become the first Sports Trading company to benefit from this ruling as they have announced plans that will see them partner with some newly established Sport Exchanges in the US and the UK in order to get the best possible prices on trades for their clients at Sportex.

