Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2019) - Rosy Mondin, CEO of World Class Extractions, speaks about the company's advanced cannabis extraction and processing technology.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/world-class-extractions-cannabis-extraction-ceo-clip-90sec/

World Class Extractions is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on August 3 - August 4, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

World Class Extractions Inc. (CSE: PUMP)

wcextractions.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46648