

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.



1. IRadimed Corporation (IRMD)



IRADIMED is a developer of innovative magnetic resonance imaging ('MRI') medical devices.



Gained 33.30% to close Tuesday's (July 30) trading at $24.10.



News: The Company reported higher income and revenue for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, and boosted its earnings outlook for the year.



Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $2.1 million or $0.17 per share on revenue of $9.2 million. This compared with a net income of $1.4 million, or $0.11 per share and revenue of $7.4 million for the second quarter of 2018.



Looking ahead to the full year 2019, the Company now expects GAAP earnings per share in the range of $0.65 to $0.69 and non-GAAP earnings per share to range between $0.70 and $0.74. Previously, the Company had forecast GAAP earnings per share range of $0.60 to $0.64 and non-GAAP earnings per share range of $0.69 to $0.73.



Revenue for the year 2019 is expected to be in the range of $38.5 million to $39.5 million. Revenue in 2018 was $30.4 million.



2. Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP)



Medpace is a clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries.



Gained 17.63% to close Tuesday's trading at $79.61.



News: The Company reported strong financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2019 increased to $30.4 million or $0.81 per share from $22.4 million or $0.61 million in the year-ago quarter. Revenue for the recent second quarter rose to $214.1 million from $170.1 million in the comparable prior-year period.



Looking ahead to full-year 2019, the Company expects adjusted net income to be in the range of $105.7 million to $109.7 million, and revenue to be in the range of $840.0 million to $860.0 million. Last year, adjusted net income was $95.5 million and revenue was $704.6 million.



3. Biomerica Inc. (BMRA)



Biomerica is a global biomedical company that develops and markets advanced diagnostic products for the early detection of medical conditions and diseases.



Gained 16.78% to close Tuesday's trading at $3.48.



News: No news



Near-term Catalyst:



The Company is expected to report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended May 31, 2019, in the last week of August.



4. Valeritas Holdings Inc. (VLRX)



The Company is a maker of V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which is based on its proprietary h-Patch drug delivery technology. V-Go won 510(k) clearance from the FDA in 2010 and CE Mark approval in the European Union in 2011.



Gained 15.60% to close Tuesday's trading at $2.89.



News: The Company announced positive results from a preclinical pharmacokinetic (PK) study of cannabidiol (CBD) subcutaneous infusion with two dosing regimens delivered via its proprietary h-Patch wearable drug delivery device.



The Company believes subcutaneous infusion of CBD via the h-Patch may offer several distinct advantages over oral dosing including the ability to achieve therapeutic drug concentrations with a fraction of the overall dose, significantly prolonged half-life (versus single oral administration), minimization of the variation in CBD metabolism in the general population, and a dramatic reduction in the overall amount of drug metabolized by the liver.



Valeritas is planning to explore partnering opportunities with Cannabidiol therapeutics companies.



5. Invacare Corporation (IVC)



Invacare is a manufacturer of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings.



Gained 14.51% to close Tuesday's trading at $5.21.



News: No news



Near-term Catalyst:



The Company is slated to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, after the market closes on Monday, August 5, 2019.



In the first of 2019, the Company's adjusted net loss narrowed to $10.5 million or $0.32 per share from $11.4 million or $0.35 per share in the year-ago quarter. However, net sales in the recent first quarter declined to $223.4 million from $237 million in the year-earlier quarter.



6. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (ARCT)



Arcturus Therapeutics is a preclinical drug delivery and RNA medicines company.



Gained 12.51% to close Tuesday's trading at $14.03.



News: No news



Near-term Catalyst:



-- Submission of an Investigational New Drug Application for ARCT-810 to the FDA in the fourth quarter of 2019.



ARCT-810 is Arcturus' first development candidate, and it represents a novel approach to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency, an inherited disorder that causes ammonia to accumulate in the blood.



