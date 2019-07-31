sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 31.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

25,62 Euro		+0,02
+0,08 %
WKN: A14M4D ISIN: NL0010937066 Ticker-Symbol: 8GV 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
GRANDVISION NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GRANDVISION NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,32
25,38
30.07.
25,34
25,40
30.07.
31.07.2019 | 07:05
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

GrandVision Retail Holding B.V.: GrandVision reports HY19 revenue growth of 7.3% at constant exchange rates and comparable growth of 3.8%

Schiphol, the Netherlands - 31 July 2019. GrandVision N.V. publishes the Half Year and Second Quarter 2019 results.

Half year and second quarter 2019 highlights

  • HY19 revenue growth of 7.3% at constant exchange rates and comparable growth of 3.8% (HY18: 2.8%)
  • 2Q19 revenue growth of 7.1% at constant exchange rates and comparable growth of 2.5% (2Q18: 3.5%)
  • HY19 adj. EBITDA (i.e. EBITDA before non-recurring items) increased by 2.4% y-o-y at constant exchange rates
  • 2Q19 adj EBITDA increased by 2.3% at constant exchange rates
  • HY19 adj. EBITDA margin of 14.9% (HY18: 15.6%), in part driven by digital investments and supply chain transformation across the Group
  • 2Q19 adj. EBITDA margin decreased by 81bps to 15.6% (2Q18: 16.4%)
  • HY19 adj. EPS of €0.29 (HY18: €0.44), driven by the effect of a non-cash goodwill impairment during the second quarter
  • Our store base increased to 7,265 stores from 7,216 by the end of March 2019 driven by store openings and acquisitions
  • GrandVision booked a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of €51 million, reflecting the For Eyes business operational performance which remains below the initial investment case
  • In July, GrandVision has successfully refinanced the current Revolving Credit Facility of EUR 1.2 billion with a group of their close relationship banks.
  • This morning, GrandVision announced that it supports EssilorLuxottica in acquiring HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision.

The Half Year 2019 Financial Report is available at www.grandvision.com. Dial-in details for the analyst call at 9:00 am CET are available at the end of this press release.

Attachment

  • GrandVision Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/562e82e7-7c5e-435b-ba27-f88866e35c4d)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)

FN Beta