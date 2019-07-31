Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results Aperam S.A.: Second quarter 2019 results 31-Jul-2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST "Improved quarterly operational results in a challenging market environment" Luxembourg, July 31, 2019 (07:00 CET) - Aperam (referred to as "Aperam" or the "Company") (Amsterdam, Brussels, Luxembourg, Paris: APAM and NYRS: APEMY), announced today results for the three month period ending June 30, 2019 Highlights ? Health and Safety: LTI frequency rate of 1.2x in Q2 2019 compared to 1.1x in Q1 2019. ? Steel shipments of 465 kt in Q2 2019, a 7% decrease compared to steel shipments of 501 kt in Q1 2019. ? EBITDA of EUR 95 million in Q2 2019 versus EUR 81 million in Q1 2019. H1 2019 EBITDA EUR 176 million, -40% yoy. ? Net income of EUR 57 million in Q2 2019, compared to EUR 25 million in Q1 2019. ? Basic earnings per share of EUR 0.69 in Q2 2019, compared to EUR 0.30 in Q1 2019. ? Cash flow from operations amounted to EUR 97 million in Q2 2019, compared to EUR 71 million in Q1 2019. ? Free cash flow before dividend and share buy-back of EUR 72 million in Q2 2019, compared to EUR 24 million in Q1 2019. ? Cash returns to shareholders amounted to EUR 132 million in Q2 2019, consisting of EUR 93 million of share buy-back and EUR 39 million of dividend. ? Net financial debt of EUR 176 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to EUR 106 million as of March 31, 2019. Strategic initiatives ? Transforming our footprint with state of the art equipment: CAPEX Guidance 2019 updated to EUR 150 million from EUR 175 million before. Genk cold rolling and annealing & pickling line with a total investment of EUR 130 million between 2018 and 2020 on track. ? Leadership Journey(R)2 (Phase 3 - Transformation Program Target EUR 200 million annualized gains by 2020): Gains reached EUR 89 million cumulated at end Q2 2019 with good progress on all pillars. ? Completion of the 2019 share-buyback: 3.7 million shares have been bought back for EUR 92.6 million. New number of shares outstanding as of June 30, 2019 is 79.8 million shares. Prospects ? EBITDA in Q3 2019 is expected to decrease compared to Q2 2019, due to the seasonal slowdown in Europe, rising imports, declining demand and low international prices. ? Net financial debt to remain stable at a low level in Q3 2019. Timoteo Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam, commented: "Aperam delivered an improved operational performance this quarter despite a challenging global market environment. Imports start increasing once again commanding a disproportionate market share and put extreme pressure on pricing. The measures put in place by the European Commission are ineffective so far, as Indonesia continues to remain exempted and import quotas have been increased while demand has dropped. Looking ahead, to counter these challenges our ability to realize further gains via the Leadership Journey(R) will be key. We are also confident in our ability to generate cash flow and rely on a solid balance sheet. We continue to take all the necessary measures to weather a challenging market environment." Financial Highlights (on the basis of financial information prepared under IFRS) (in millions of Euros, unless Q2 19 Q1 19 Q2 18 H1 19 H1 18 otherwise stated) Sales 1,090 1,178 1,218 2,268 2,434 Operating income 59 46 115 105 221 Net income attributable to equity 57 25 80 82 165 holders of the parent Basic earnings per share (EUR) 0.69 0.30 0.94 0.99 1.93 Diluted earnings per share (EUR) 0.69 0.30 0.73 0.99 1.57 Free cash flow before dividend 72 24 62 96 58 Net Financial Debt (at the end of 176 106 20 176 20 the period) EBITDA 95 81 150 176 291 EBITDA/tonne (EUR) 204 162 295 182 284 Steel shipments (000t) 465 501 508 966 1,025 Health & Safety results Health and Safety performance based on Aperam personnel figures and contractors' lost time injury frequency rate was 1.2x in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 1.1x in the first quarter of 2019. Financial results analysis for the three-month period ending June 30, 2019 Sales for the second quarter of 2019 were EUR 1,090 million, down from EUR 1,178 million for the first quarter of 2019. Steel shipments decreased from 501 thousand tonnes in the first quarter of 2019 to 465 thousand tonnes in the second quarter of 2019. EBITDA was EUR 95 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to EUR 81 million for the first quarter of 2019. The sequential EBITDA increase was mainly due to a partial recovery in base prices and a positive seasonality in Brazil while the previous quarter additionally suffered from negative inventory effects. Significantly lower volumes in Europe and temporarily higher input costs in Brazil had negative effects, partly offset by Phase 3 of the Leadership Journey(R), which continued to progress over the quarter with annualized gains of EUR 22 million to EBITDA. The cumulative annualized savings for Phase 3 now stand at EUR 89 million. Depreciation and amortisation was EUR (36) million for the second quarter of 2019. Aperam had an operating income for the second quarter of 2019 of EUR 59 million compared to an operating income of EUR 46 million for the previous quarter. Net interest expense and other financing costs for the second quarter of 2019 were EUR (5) million. Realized and unrealized foreign exchange and derivative losses were EUR (1) million for the second quarter of 2019. Income tax result for the second quarter of 2019 was an income tax benefit of EUR 4 million mainly due to a tax benefit amounting to a total of EUR 15 million applicable as from 2018. The Company recorded a net income of EUR 57 million for the second quarter of 2019. Cash flows from operations for the second quarter of 2019 were positive at EUR 97 million, with a working capital decrease of EUR 32 million. CAPEX for the second quarter was EUR (26) million. Free cash flow before dividend and share buy-back for the second quarter of 2019 amounted to EUR 72 million. During the second quarter of 2019, the cash returns to shareholders amounted to EUR 132 million, consisting of EUR 93 million of share buy-back and EUR 39 million of dividend. Total cash returned to shareholders during the first semester 2019 amounted to EUR 165 million consisting of EUR 93 million of share buy-back and EUR 72 million of dividend. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased Convertible Bonds 2021 with a nominal amount of USD 137 million (EUR122 million) for a total consideration of EUR131 million. As of June 30, 2019, shareholders' equity was EUR 2,387 million and net financial debt was EUR 176 million (as of June 30, 2019, gross financial debt was EUR 365 million and cash and cash equivalents were EUR 189 million). The Company had liquidity of EUR 489 million as of June 30, 2019, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of EUR 189 million and undrawn credit lines3 of EUR 300 million. Operating segment results analysis Stainless & Electrical Steel (1) (in millions of Euros, unless Q2 19 Q1 19 Q2 18 H1 19 H1 18 otherwise stated) Sales 842 931 1,016 1,773 2,010 EBITDA 79 52 123 131 234 Depreciation and amortisation (30) (30) (31) (60) (61) Operating income 49 22 92 71 173 Steel shipments (000t) 440 479 499 919 995 Average steel selling price 1,856 1,871 1,976 1,864 1,963 (EUR/t) (1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment had sales of EUR 842 million for the second quarter of 2019. This represents a 9.6% decrease compared to sales of EUR 931 million for the first quarter of 2019. Steel shipments during the second quarter were 440 thousand tonnes compared to 479 thousand tonnes during the previous quarter. The weak economic environment led to contraction of demand in Europe while Brazil saw the benefit of a seasonally stronger quarter. Overall, average steel selling prices for the Stainless & Electrical Steel segment slightly decreased compared to the previous quarter due to a lower nickel price and mix effects. The segment had EBITDA of EUR 79 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to EUR 52 million for the first quarter of 2019. The increase in profitability was primarily driven by partially recovering base prices in Europe and the seasonal improvement in Brazil while the previous quarter additionally suffered from negative inventory effects. The Leadership Journey(R) contributed positively but significantly lower volumes in Europe and temporarily higher costs in Brazil burdened the result meaningfully. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment had an operating income of EUR 49 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to an operating income of EUR 22 million for the first quarter of 2019. Services & Solutions(1) (in millions of Euros, unless Q2 19 Q1 19 Q2 18 H1 19 H1 18 otherwise stated) Sales 453 520 548 973 1,110 EBITDA 16 16 17 32 38 Depreciation and amortisation (4) (2) (1) (6) (4) Operating income 12 14 16 26 34

