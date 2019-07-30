EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Product Launch Medacta Enters U.S. and Australian Sports Medicine Market with Dynamic Lineup of Surgical Solutions 30-Jul-2019 / 19:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Press Release* *Medacta Enters U.S. and Australian Sports Medicine Market with Dynamic Lineup of Surgical Solutions* _CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 30 July 2019_- Building on 20 years of innovation in joint replacement and spinal surgery, Medacta International will enter the United States and Australian sports medicine markets. Medacta is actively expanding upon its products and building out what will become a robust portfolio. Its most recent sports medicine offerings, the MectaLock PEEK Suture Anchor and the MectaScrew PEEK Interference Screw, have received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and obtained the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) registration. They are now being introduced in the U.S. and Australian markets. "Medacta is known for developing personalized orthopedic surgery solutions and providing a high level of support to the surgeons who adopt them," said Francesco Siccardi, Chief Executive Officer of Medacta International. "We look forward to applying our expertise to this new area, the next natural market for Medacta to enter following the success of our surgeon- and patient-friendly solutions across hip, knee, shoulder and spine." The MectaLock PEEK Suture Anchor is an implantable device used for soft tissue re-fixation in acetabular labral repairs in the hip and glenoid labrum repairs in the shoulder. The portfolio is complete and comprehensive, to accommodate different patient anatomies and surgeon preferences. The MectaScrew PEEK Interference Screw is indicated for reconstructive treatment of ruptured anterior and posterior cruciate ligaments by means of auto- and allografts. The MectaScrew, together with the M-ARS ACL (Medacta Anatomic Ribbon Surgery) which received FDA clearance in 2018, is intended to be used for knee arthroscopy. Medacta intends to continue growing its portfolio in sports medicine, utilizing its expertise in orthopaedics to develop personalized, minimally-invasive solutions. *For inquiries* Medacta Group SA Corrado Farsetta, CFO Phone: +41 91 696 60 60 investor.relations@medacta.ch *About Medacta * Medacta is an international orthopaedics company specializing in the design and production of innovative orthopaedic products and the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta's products and surgical techniques are characterized by innovation. Medacta is a pioneer in developing new offerings on the basis of minimally invasive surgical techniques, in particular its Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery ("AMIS") technique for hip replacements. Medacta has leveraged its orthopedic expertise and comprehensive understanding of the human body to develop the sophisticated "MySolutions" technology, which offers surgeons highly personalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies by creating advanced personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder and spine procedures. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and employs approximately 970 people. To learn more about Medacta, please visit www.medacta.com End of ad hoc announcement Language: English Company: Medacta Group SA Strada Regina 6874 Castel San Pietro Switzerland Phone: +41 696 6060 E-mail: info@medacta.ch, investor.relations@medacta.ch Internet: www.medacta.com ISIN: CH0468525222 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 848827 End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 848827 30-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

