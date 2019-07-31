Change in number of shares and votes in Saniona AB (publ)

PRESS RELEASE

July 31, 2019

During July, the registered number of shares and votes in Saniona AB (publ) ("Saniona") has increased due to the completed rights issue. As of July 31, 2019, the registered number of shares and votes in Saniona amounts 27,763,347.

Thomas Feldthus, EVP and CFO, Saniona. Mobile: +45 2210 9957, E-mail: tf@saniona.com

About Saniona

Saniona is a research and development company focused on drugs for diseases of the central nervous system and eating disorders. The company has five programs in clinical development. Saniona intends to develop and commercialize treatments for orphan indications such as Prader-Willi syndrome and hypothalamic obesity on its own. The research is focused on ion channels and the company has a broad portfolio of research programs. Saniona has partnerships with Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Productos Medix, S.A de S.V and Cadent Therapeutics. Saniona is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and the company's shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at www.saniona.com.

