Vostok New Ventures Ltd.: New number of shares in Vostok New Ventures Ltd

Vostok New Ventures Ltd ("Vostok New Ventures" or the "Company") has during July 2019 issued a total of 147,000 new shares and corresponding Swedish Depository Receipts ("SDRs") in connection with the exercise of options issued 2016 under its 2010 incentive program, which now has been cancelled. The total number of shares, SDRs and votes in Vostok New Ventures as per July 31, 2019 amounts to 85,835,309 including 7,608,103 shares represented by SDRs held in treasury.

For further information, please contact:

Björn von Sivers, Investor Relations, Tel +46 (0)8-545 015 50

This press release comprises information which Vostok New Ventures Ltd is required to disclose under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for release on July 31, 2019 at 08.00 CEST.

