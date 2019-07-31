Vostok New Ventures Ltd.: Vostok New Ventures confirms preparations for a fundraise in Babylon Holdings Limited

Stockholm, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Vostok New Ventures Ltd ("Vostok New Ventures" or the "Company") has noted recent media articles regarding a potential fundraise in Babylon Holdings Limited, where Vostok New Ventures currently has a 10 percent interest.

Vostok New Ventures can confirm that preparations for a fundraise are ongoing and that the raise is in its final stage, but no agreement has been reached as of now. Final terms will be announced if and when an agreement between the parties is signed, expected this week. If completed, the transaction will assign a pre-money valuation of Babylon in excess of USD 1 billion.

