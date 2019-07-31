Folgende Instrumente werden heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.
The following instruments are traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
BMG9316Y1084 GJ7 VALUETRONICS HLDGS DL-,10
NL0000008977 4H5 HEINEKEN HLDG
