Folgende Instrumente werden heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.



The following instruments are traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.



ISIN Short Code Name

BMG9316Y1084 GJ7 VALUETRONICS HLDGS DL-,10

NL0000008977 4H5 HEINEKEN HLDG