Blockcloud: BLOC Gets Listed on Bittrex International Exchange

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2019 / BLOC (Blockcloud), a blockchain-based advanced TCP/IP that improves and upgrades the existing Internet, is officially listed and open for trading on the digital asset trading platform Bittrex International. Bittrex International is a regulated framework by the European Union and Maltese Government, providing lightning-fast trade execution, dependable digital wallets and industry-leading security practices. The listing of BLOC on Bittrex International is the next big move since its listing on OK Jumpstar back to April 2019, a major step towards the world.

Blockcloud, founded in 2018, is an extension of the existing Internet and is the underlying technology of the Internet that can upgrade and transform the current Internet. Combining the advantages of blockchain and future Internet technology, it reconstructs the technology layers below where current blockchain networks and Internet applications operate. Blockcloud serves as the "building block" to provide constant connectivity for dynamic networks. It will provide better mobility, credibility, incentives, security, fairness, and scalability to upper-layer applications.

Blockcloud research team has been working in the field of traditional Internet architecture research and industrialization for years. They adopted the idea of Service-Centric Networking (SCN) and solved the problem of insufficient trust and incentives in SCN networks by blockchain technology. Without the complicated specific IP address, the upper layer application can directly connect to the service via the service name, and the service provider can seamlessly change the address, migrate the service, by which, the network mobility and scalability are greatly improved.

The core team members of Blockcloud are from top universities and enterprises worldwide, such as Princeton University, UC Berkeley, Tsinghua University, University of Tokyo, Peking University. It also has the advisory board of world's top scientists, including the Nobel Prize winner Oliver Hart as the economic advisor. The research team has established deep relationship with top enterprises and institutes, such as Huawei, China Academy of Railway Sciences, China Telecom and China Mobile.

The invention of Internet has brought tons of convenience to people's daily life. Companies who applied Internet technology became well known over the world including Google, Facebook, Apple, Amazon and so on. On the other hand, blockchain technology is getting its popularity with its unique characteristics such as decentralization, enhanced security and faster settlement recently. Blockcloud is building an internet of blockchains with a great vision and solid team. A new era of Internet is coming.

Company name: Blockcloud

Person: Dorian Howe

Add: United States

Website: www.block-cloud.io

Email: schen@block-cloud.io

Tel: +86-18566224264

SOURCE: Blockcloud

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/554077/BLOC-Gets-Listed-on-Bittrex-International-Exchange