Ultra DTH Inc. has signed a multiyear, multi-transponder agreement with Eutelsat Americas, a subsidiary of Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) for capacity on the EUTELSAT 65 West A satellite to support the launch of a white label DTH platform across the Caribbean and the Andean region.

Ultra DTH will leverage EUTELSAT 65 West A's exceptional Ku-band coverage to reach millions of households in the Caribbean and the Andean territories. Channel aggregation, encoding and ground infrastructure will be provided by United Teleports.

Strategically headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Ultra DTH will rely on a network of key country pay-TV operators to commercialise its platform across several markets in the Caribbean and the Andean region. These partner operators will benefit from Ultra DTH's expertise for ease of deployment and expansion within their markets, while retaining the freedom to rebrand the platform to fit the specific demands of each audience. The low-cost service will allow pay-TV operators to give access to content from across the globe, combining a unique international offering with content in English, Spanish, French, Dutch and Hindi to respond to the diverse demand from the Caribbean islands and Andean region.

Ricardo Dias, CEO of Ultra DTH, said: "Our DTH service will be able to provide multilingual content to millions of households. By allowing partner operators to create a full range of country specific line-ups, we aim to unlock previously unexplored markets at all price points

Mike Antonovich, CEO of Eutelsat Americas, added: "We are delighted to be joining forces with Ultra DTH to take pay-TV further in the Caribbean and the Andean region, especially in underserved areas where audiences are eager for content in their native language. This agreement highlights the benefits that satellite can bring to sparsely populated areas with a need for diverse content on a single platform.

