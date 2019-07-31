Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019: Good strategic progress underpinned by strong trading performance 31-Jul-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travis Perkins plc Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 Good strategic progress underpinned by strong trading performance GBPm Note H1 2019 H1 2018 H1 2018 Change vs. illustrati ve comparativ Restated(1) IFRS 16(2) es Revenue 2,771 2,591 2,591 6.9% Like-for-like 8.0% 0.2% 0.2% 7.8ppt revenue growth(3) Adjusted 17a 195 156 170 14.7% operating profit(3) Adjusted earnings 8b 50.1p 46.3p 41.8p 19.9% per share(3) ROCE(3) 17f 9.8% 10.5% 9.0% 0.8ppt Covenant net 13 (414) (409) debt(3) Dividend per 9 15.5p 15.5p share Operating profit 64 (104) / (loss) Total profit / 12 (148) (loss) after tax Basic earnings 8a 6.9p (57.2)p per share (1) All figures except for profit after tax restated to exclude the Plumbing & Heating division, which has been presented as a discontinuing operation (2) Figures adjusted on a non-statutory illustrative basis for IFRS 16 - Leases as previously reported in May 2019 (3) Alternative performance measures are used to provide a guide to underlying performance. Details of calculations can be found in the notes listed Financial highlights · Continuing Group revenue increased by 6.9%, and by 8.0% on a like-for-like basis, primarily driven by volume growth · Continuing Group adjusted operating profit increased by 14.7% to GBP195m · Strong performance across the Group - positive trading in Merchanting demonstrating share gains, a strong recovery in Wickes and continued excellent growth in Toolstation · Adjusting items of GBP127m including a GBP111m asset write off relating to the ERP replacement programme Strategic progress · Merchant businesses benefitting from simplification and more empowered branch managers · Process to divest the P&H business ongoing, classified as an asset held for sale · Decision to demerge Wickes reflecting the Group's focus on advantaged trade businesses and the simplification of the Group · Cost actions delivering improved financial performance John Carter, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I am delighted with the progress the Group has made in executing the strategy set out at the capital markets event in December 2018; to focus on our advantaged trade businesses and to simplify the Group. The P&H sales process is well underway, and we are today announcing our intention to demerge Wickes as a separate business. This strategic progress has been underpinned by a strong trading period in the first half of 2019 albeit against softer trading conditions in H1 2018. Our trade merchanting businesses have outperformed their markets, through continued focus on delivering excellent customer service, and benefitting from the leaner, lower cost organisation now in place. Toolstation continues to deliver excellent growth through proposition improvements and network expansion. Wickes has delivered a strong turnaround in volume and profit performance, with gains in both core DIY and through the Kitchen & Bathroom showroom. Whilst our underlying markets remain subdued, the self-help initiatives underway are supporting an encouraging improvement in performance and provide a strong platform to drive sustainable growth ahead of our markets in the medium term. Summary ******* The Group has reported its H1 2019 interim results on the following basis: · The Plumbing & Heating business has been classified as a discontinuing operation due to progress with the ongoing sale process. · The Group is reporting its accounts under IFRS 16 - Leases for the first time, which treats all lease obligations as debt, leading to changes in the income statement and balance sheet. Illustrative comparatives have been presented as if IFRS 16 were in place in 2018. The Group has had a good start to the year, with revenue of the continuing Group increasing by 6.9% to GBP2,771m, and by 8.0% on a like-for-like basis. Adjusted operating profits, excluding property profits, grew by 18.1% to GBP189m (H1 2018: GBP160m), which reflects positive trading in the merchant businesses and a strong recovery in Wickes. Toolstation continued to demonstrate excellent sales growth performance, as ongoing investment positions the business well for future profit and cash flow growth. Further progress was made towards the Group's cost reduction targets, with achieved savings broadly offsetting the inflation in the overhead cost base. The Group continues to generate good cash flow. The Group has changed its definition of free cash flow so that it better reflects the operating cash generation of the business as it now excludes all freehold property transactions but includes both maintenance and investment capital expenditure. The Group generated GBP40m of free cash flow in the first half of the year, up from GBP21m on the same basis in the first half of 2018. This was achieved despite a significant step up in working capital in the first half as the Group increased inventory levels in anticipation of the UK's potential exit from the EU in the spring. This elevated level has been maintained given the delay to the UK's expected departure from the EU. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased by 19.9% to 50.1p (H1 2018 illustrative comparative: 41.8p), driven by the stronger adjusted operating profit generation and a lower deferred tax charge in H1 2019. The Board has declared an interim dividend of 15.5p (2018: 15.5p). Merchanting ERP programme The Group announced a delay to its Merchant ERP replacement programme in December 2018 as this programme has continued to face significant challenges. As a result, the Group is considering whether to implement the various elements of an ERP system as separate items, after modernising the Group's core IT architecture.

