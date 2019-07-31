sprite-preloader
Change in the Number of Shares and Votes in Q-linea AB

STOCKHOLM, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Q-linea AB (publ) ("Q-linea" or "the Company"), today announced that the number of shares and votes in Q-linea has increased during the month of July due to the new share issue carried out to ensure delivery of performance shares within the framework of the long-term incentive programme that was resolved by the annual general meeting on 22 May 2019. A total of 117,424 shares and votes have been added.

At 31 July 2019, which is the last trading day in July, the number of shares and votes in the Company amounts to 23,235,387. All shares are ordinary shares.

This information is information that Q-linea AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 31 July 2019 at 08.30 AM CET.

About Q-linea

Q-linea is an innovative research, development and manufacturing company that primarily develops instruments and disposables for rapid and reliable infection diagnostics. Q-linea's vision is to help save lives by ensuring antibiotics continue to be an effective treatment for future generations. Q-linea develops and delivers preferred solutions for healthcare providers, enabling them to accurately diagnose and treat infectious disease in the shortest possible time. The company's lead product ASTar is a fully automated instrument for antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST), giving a susceptibility profile within six hours directly from a positive blood culture. For more information, please visit www.qlinea.com.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Lundin, CFO and IR
Telephone: +46-706-00-15-20
E-mail: anders.lundin@qlinea.com

