The rising prevalence of dental conditions and the increasing number of dental institutions has led to a rise in a number of dental practitioners across the world. Moreover, growing awareness about the profession is also encouraging students to opt for dental courses. This is resulting in an increase in the number of dental practitioners, which will positively influence the dental scalers market during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) and product (powered dental scalers and handheld dental scalers).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005361/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global dental scalers market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

The global dental scalers market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Brasseler USA, Danaher, Den-Mat, and Hu-Friedy, competing on the basis of price, quality, and market presence.

"Dental scaler companies are increasingly introducing new products with advanced features to improve patient and operator comfort and enhance efficiency. Some of the significant advancements in dental scalers include the development of ultrasonic dental scalers and PerioChip. Such advances will fuel the growth of the dental scalers market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five dental scalers market vendors

Brasseler USA

Brasseler USA develops and manufactures dental instruments such as rotary carbides, rotary diamonds, and power handpiece systems. The company also manufactures surgical instrumentation, medical power systems, and saw blades. The company's key offering includes Savannah-3 posterior sickle scaler, which features extra thin, dual-cutting blades for the removal of light-to-medium calculus.

Danaher

Danaher is one of the most popular companies in the world, which operates under including life sciences, diagnostics, dental, and environmental and applied solutions. The company offers PiezoLED scaler, which is a high-end ultrasonic scaler used for various indications.

Den-Mat

Den-Mat, through its subsidiaries, offers dental products. The company provides soft tissue lasers, curing lights, lesion detection and whitening instruments, and restoratives. The company's key offering in the market includes Pro-Select Platinum ultrasonic scaler, which is used for scaling and root planing procedures.

Hu-Friedy

Hu-Friedy manufactures dental equipment, including sterilization, cleaning, scaling, drilling, probing, filing, and cutting instruments. Under its dental scalers category, the company offers Titanium Implant scalers, that are designed and manufactured for implant maintenance, debridement, and bio-film removal. They can be used for both supragingival and subgingival applications.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Dental Braces Market 2019-2023 The market research study identifies 3M, Align Technology, Danaher, DB Orthodontics, and Dentsply Sirona, as the leading players in the global dental braces market.

Global Dental Lights Market 2019-2023 The market research study identifies Danaher, DentalEZ, Flight Dental Systems, and PLANMECA, as the leading players in the global dental lights market.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005361/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

technavio.com

media@technavio.com.