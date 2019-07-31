



TOKYO, July 31, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) announced today that it had passed the milestone of exporting four million vehicles from Thailand, and held the ceremony at Laem Chabang, Chonburi Province. Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (MMTh), MMC's subsidiary in Thailand has three car-production plants and an engine facility in Chonburi Province, which have become the company's largest manufacturing center outside Japan.MMC started its operations in Thailand in 1961 and became the first automaker to export vehicles in 1988. Last year, it exported almost 80 percent of the 440,000 vehicles manufactured there - including knocked-down units.MMTh now employs more than 7,000 staffs directly and thousands more in the supply chain."The ASEAN region centering on Thailand is one of the important areas for Mitsubishi Motors," said Osamu Masuko, chairman of MMC. "In addition to contributing to the region through businesses such as providing products that meet each country's demands, employment, human resources development, investment as well as local production and export, we have been contributing to local societies through our corporate citizenship activities. We will continue to expand our activities in the ASEAN region to further contribute to solving social issues."Thailand continues to be an important hub in Mitsubishi Motors' global operations. This milestone does not represent the end of its strategic journey, but is a point from which the company continues to grow. MMC's commitment to Thailand remains firm and steadfast, and it will continue to strengthen its operations there as a key player in the ASEAN region, a bedrock of its business.About Mitsubishi MotorsMITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in MITSUBISHI MOTORS' DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, MITSUBISHI MOTORS introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its "Drive your Ambition" tagline -- a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today MITSUBISHI MOTORS is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.