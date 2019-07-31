4imprint's interims show revenue growth of 16% (all organic) and a further small tick up in underlying operating margin to 4.8% (H118: 4.7%). The brand promotion initiative, launched in H118, is delivering online traffic and conversion better than initial expectations. We have again lifted our FY19 revenue and EPS forecasts, by 4% and 3% respectively. For FY20e the EPS uplift is 5%. Management's revenue target of $1bn by FY22e looks likely to be achieved ahead of schedule. The group has five-year average cash conversion of 103% and a cash-rich balance sheet and we regard the current share price as well underpinned, with further potential upside.

