Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank reports 2Q 2019 Net Profit of RUB250.3 bn under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) 31-Jul-2019 / 09:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sberbank reports 2Q 2019 Net Profit of RUB250.3 bn under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Moscow, July 31, 2019 - Sberbank (hereafter "the Group") has released its interim condensed IFRS financial statements (hereafter "the Financial Statements") as at and for the 6 months ended 30 June 2019, with report on review by AO PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit. All information is presented net of Denizbank A.S. operations, unless stated otherwise. Alexander Morozov, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, CFO, commented: «Expansion of the retail business, focus on SME lending, a further increase in efficiency driven by processes optimization and sustainable growth in the number of digital users ensured a 23.9% return on equity in the first half of 2019. That forms a strong basis to achieve the targeted level of return on equity for the whole year». The 2Q 2019 Financial Highlights: · The Group net profiti reached RUB250.3 bn for 2Q 2019 (+16.3% y/y), and RUB476.9 bn for 6M 2019 (+11.6% y/y); · The Group earnings per ordinary share (EPS) came at RUB10.70 per share, up by 17.2% compared to 2Q 2018; · The Group annualized return on equity (ROE)i reached 24.9%, while the Group annualized return on assets (ROA) reached 3.4%; · Retail loan portfolio was up by 4.2% in 2Q 2019 to more than RUB7 trn reaching more than 35% of the total loan portfolio; · Client deposits increased by 2.0% for the quarter exceeding RUB21 trn; · The combined Cost of Risk (CoR) came at 14 bp including the effect of provisions' release as part of completion of Agrokor debt restructuring; · The quality of the Group loan portfolio improved: share of Stage 3 and POCI loans came at 7.8%, showing a 0.1 pp decrease compared to 1Q 2019. Selected Financial Results RUB bn, unless 2Q 2Q 1Q 2Q 2Q 6 6 6 stated months months months otherwise 2019 2018 2019 2019/ 2019/ 2019 2018 2019/ 2Q 1Q 6 months 2018, 2019, 2018, % % % change change change Net interest 353.1 349.0 337.5 1.2% 4.6% 690.6 682.5 1.2% income Net fee and 116.7 112.0 102.9 4.2% 13.4% 219.6 205.2 7.0% commission income Other 14.6 (13.4) 39.8 -- (63.3%) 54.4 7.0 677.1% non-interest income / (expense)ii Operating 484.4 447.6 480.2 8.2% 0.9% 964.6 894.7 7.8% income before provisions*** Net charge (8.8) (35.8) (45.5) (75.4%) (80.7%) (54.3) (57.0) (4.7%) related to change in asset quality: Net credit (9.2) (12.0) (17.3) (23.3%) (46.8%) (26.5) (32.1) (17.4%) loss allowance charge for debt financial assets Negative 0.4 (23.8) (28.2) -- -- (27.8) (24.9) 11.6% revaluation of loans at fair value due to change in credit quality Staff and (168.5) (151.7) (150.7) 11.1% 11.8% (319.2) (296.5) 7.7% administrative expenses Net profit 245.9 208.3 226.1 18.1% 8.8% 472.0 433.4 8.9% from continuing operations Profit / 4.4 7.0 0.5 (37.1%) 780.0% 4.9 (6.0) -- (Loss) from discontinued operations Net profit 250.3 215.3 226.6 16.3% 10.5% 476.9 427.4 11.6% Earnings per 10.70 9.13 10.53 17.2% 1.6% 21.23 19.58 8.4% ordinary share from continuing operations, RUB Total 281.1 181.7 221.2 54.7% 27.1% 502.3 417.5 20.3% comprehensive income from continuing operations attributable to the shareholders of the Bank Book value per 176.4 154.3 179.7 14.3% (1.8%) 176.3 154.3 14.3% share *, RUB Ratios based on continuing operations Return on 24.9% 24.4% 22.9% -- -- 23.9% 24.3% -- equityi Return on 3.4% 3.3% 3.1% -- -- 3.3% 3.4% -- assets Net interest 5.18% 5.80% 4.98% -- -- 5.08% 5.75% -- margin Net interest 5.41% 6.09% 5.27% -- -- 5.34% 6.06% -- margin** Cost of risk 15 ?? 23 ?? 44 ?? -- -- 30 ?? 36 ?? -- (amortized cost loans) Cost of risk 14 ?? 72 ?? 96 ?? -- -- 55 ?? 62 ?? -- (amortized cost and FV loans) Cost-to-income 34.6% 30.8% 31.7% -- -- 33.2% 31.7% -- ratio*** * Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Bank / Total numbers of shares outstanding (ordinary + preferred) ** Net interest margin was recalculated as working assets adjusted for the amount of provisions, created against Stage 3 loans *** Operating income before provisions for debt financial assets, credit related commitments and revaluation of loans at fair value due to change in credit quality Selected Balance Sheet Results RUB bn, 30.06.2019 31.03.2019 31.12.2018 30.06.2019/ 30.06.2019/ unless 31.03.2019, 31.12.2018, stated otherwise % change % change Gross 20 617.6 20 823.9 21 082.3 (1.0%) (2.2%) total loans*: Corporate 13 341.0 13 838.5 14 331.1 (3.6%) (6.9%) loans* Retail 7 276.6 6 985.4 6 751.2 4.2% 7.8% loans* Securities 4 343.1 4 058.3 3 749.5 7.0% 15.8% portfolio Assetsi 31 561.9 31 328.7 31 197.5 0.7% 1.2% Total 21 808.0 21 379.3 20 897.3 2.0% 4.4% deposits: Retail 13 672.5 13 343.7 13 495.1 2.5% 1.3% deposits Corporate 8 135.5 8 035.6 7 402.2 1.2% 9.9% deposits Ratios Net Loans 88.1% 90.5% 93.7% -- -- / Deposits ratio (LDR) Stage 3 + 7.8% 7.9% 8.1% -- -- POCI loans / total gross loans at amortized cost Provision 90.7% 91.9% 90.4% -- -- coverage of Stage 3 + POCI loans * Before credit related commitments and combined loans at amortized cost and at fair value Net interest income came at RUB353.1 bn in 2Q 2019, up by 1.2% y/y. Total interest income amounted to RUB605.5 bn, up by 13.1% in 2Q 2019 on the background of the loan portfolio growth (at amortized cost and at fair value) by 5.9% to RUB20.6 trn. · Retail loan portfolio increased by 4.2% to RUB7.3 trn in 2Q 2019 · Consumer loan portfolio was up by 6.5% in 2Q 2019 supported by online sales through the digital channels that comprised 50% of total origination as of the end of the quarter. · Mortgages grew by 2.5%. The platform DomClick substantially supports mortgage lending and accounts for 25% of newly issued Sberbank loans. DomClick holds the leading position among all the aggregators by number of secondary market listings in Russia. · Retail loan yield increased by 20 bp to 12.2% in 2Q 2019 on the back of increase of consumer loans share in the total loan portfolio as well as the effect of rates change for newly issued loans at the beginning of the year. · Corporate loan portfolio (at amortized cost and at fair value combined) came down by 3.6% to RUB13.3 trn in 2Q 2019 mostly influenced by lower demand for lending in the segment of large borrowers. However, there is an accelerated growth in the small and medium business lending (more than 5% for the quarter). Online lending for individual entrepreneurs was launched in the 2Q 2019. · Based on management accounts, Rouble loan portfolio decreased by 1.7% during the quarter, FX portfolio, net of currency revaluation, was down by 2.3%. · Corporate loan yield was up by 60 bp to 8.6% in 2Q 2019 as compared to 1Q 2019. The increase is mainly driven by the structural changes in the loan portfolio in favor of Rouble lending as well as the focus on SME segment. Total interest expense, including deposit insurance expenses, increased by 35.5% to RUB252.4 bn in 2Q 2019 on the back of growth of interest bearing liabilities by 13.6% and cost of funding increase by 70 bp y/y. · Retail deposits grew by 2.5% to RUB13.7 trn, the average cost of retail term deposits increased by 20 bp for the quarter. · Corporate deposits were up by 1.2% to RUB8.1 trn, the average cost of term deposits remained unchanged in the 2Q 2019. In 2Q 2019 Sberbank redeemed Eurobonds and Rouble-denominated exchange-traded bonds issued on the local market in the nominal amount of USD1 bn and RUB10 bn respectively according to the schedule. Sberbank Group also placed bonds on the Russian market in the amount of RUB20 bn. At the end of 2Q 2019, the nominal volume of exchange-traded bonds, issued on the Russian market, comprised RUB325.5 bn as well as USD2.5 bn and EUR1.0 bn on the international market. The share of wholesale funding in total liabilities of the Bank decreased below 1.2%. The Group net fee and commission income for 2Q 2019 came at RUB116.7 bn, up by 4.2% y/y mainly driven by bank card fees from acquiring, commissions of payment systems and other similar commissions, settlement transactions and brokerage business. The slowdown in net fee and commission income growth in

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2019 03:51 ET (07:51 GMT)