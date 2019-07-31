sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 31.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,61 Euro		+0,10
+1,33 %
WKN: A1A6V4 ISIN: DE000A1A6V48 Ticker-Symbol: KSC 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
KPS AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KPS AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,53
7,62
12:00
7,54
7,66
12:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KPS AG
KPS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KPS AG7,61+1,33 %
FN Beta