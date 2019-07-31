CPR Cell Phone Repair: Mobile Repair Network Welcomes New Franchise Location in Bangor, ME

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair continues to expand its network of leading mobile repair specialists with the opening of its newest store in Bangor, ME. The worldwide leader of mobile device repair welcomes new owner Don Fickett.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Bangor, please visit: http://www.cellphonerepair.com/bangor-me/.

"On behalf of the CPR Corporate team, I'd like to congratulate Don on the opening of his first CPR location. We're looking forward to seeing him succeed," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations. "Don's expertise in mobile repairs will make him a quality leader for his team, and we are pleased to build connections with the Bangor community with the opening of this store."

Established in the mid-1800s, Bangor was once a hub for lumber and shipbuilding industries. The remnants of this history are still visible in the mansions of lumber barons around the city, as well as a 31-foot-tall statue of Paul Bunyan. Today, Bangor's economy relies on service, retail, healthcare, and education. Don's CPR Bangor is conveniently located near Bangor mall in the northeast area of the city.

"I'm very excited to join the CPR Cell Phone Repair network and to be able to bring all-around better repair solutions to the Bangor residents," Don said of his new venture. "Community members can rely on our store to deliver quick turnarounds while upholding high-quality standards."

Don's team repairs cell phones, tablets, computers, laptops, game consoles, and other devices. Whether people have a cracked screen, water damage, battery issue, or need a computer tune-up, his team of expert technicians can help. To learn more about CPR Bangor, visit the store or contact them at the details below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Bangor is located at:

849 Stillwater Ave.

Bangor, ME 04401

Please contact the store at 207-990-2355 or via email: repairs@cpr-bangor.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/bangor-me/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 800 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

