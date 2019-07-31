Regulatory News:
On July 31st, 2019, Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) filed its 2019 Half-year financial report with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the French Financial Markets Authority.
It includes:
- the consolidated half-year financial statements;
- the half-year activity report;
- the statement by the person responsible for the half-year financial report;
- the Statutory Auditors' report on the review of the half-year consolidated financial statements.
This document is available in French, under the conditions defined by the current laws and regulations and may be consulted
- in the regulatory information space on Groupe SEB's website: http://www.groupeseb.com/fr/informations-reglementees
- in Groupe SEB's website publications: https://www.groupeseb.com/fr/finance-actualites-publications
The English translation of this document may be consulted on Groupe SEB's website.
2019 upcoming event
October 29 after market closes
9-month 2019 sales and financial data
World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 30 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 350 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and service to clients. With products being present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of approximately €6.8 billion in 2018 and had more than 34,000 employees worldwide.
