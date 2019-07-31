Regulatory News:

On July 31st, 2019, Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) filed its 2019 Half-year financial report with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the French Financial Markets Authority.

It includes:

the consolidated half-year financial statements;

the half-year activity report;

the statement by the person responsible for the half-year financial report;

the Statutory Auditors' report on the review of the half-year consolidated financial statements.

This document is available in French, under the conditions defined by the current laws and regulations and may be consulted

in the regulatory information space on Groupe SEB's website: http://www.groupeseb.com/fr/informations-reglementees

in Groupe SEB's website publications: https://www.groupeseb.com/fr/finance-actualites-publications

The English translation of this document may be consulted on Groupe SEB's website.

2019 upcoming event October 29 after market closes 9-month 2019 sales and financial data

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 30 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 350 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and service to clients. With products being present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of approximately €6.8 billion in 2018 and had more than 34,000 employees worldwide.

SEB SA

SEB SA N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON with a share capital of €50,169,049 Intracommunity VAT: FR 12300349636

