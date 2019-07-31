For the 2nd year running (!) JN Meat can proudly announce to be the supplier of the BEST STEAKS in the world!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005443/en/

This year too, the steaks from JN MEAT were chosen as the best steaks in the world. And not only that: JN MEAT was, as indeed last year too (!), selected as the world's best meat-producer! This means that two distinguished world titles have been achieved two years running. The above picture shows the owner of JN Meat, Mr. John Sashi Nielsen. The selection recently took place at the competition "World Steak Challenge" in Dublin. (Photo: Business Wire)

At the international steak competition in Dublin, a steak cut from a FINNISH hindquarter at JN MEAT Slagelse, was selected as the best steak in the world!

The competition was unusually tough this year at the world championship for good steaks, "World Steak Challenge", which took place in Dublin this year. From all over the world 300 steaks took part and fought to win the price for being the best steak in the world. But the winner was a steak from Finland produced by JN Meat from Slagelse, which achieved the victory! This meant, that steaks from respectable meat-producing countries such as USA, Australia, Ireland and Uruguay had to face defeat by the Finnish beef from JN Meat.

At the same time of receiving the price for the title of having the best steak in the world, JN Meat also won the gold medal in other disciplines at the Steak Challenge. Over all, this meant that JN Meat was also crowned as the world's best meat producer(!), so it was a very happy and also very proud John Sashi Nielsen, who recently returned home from Dublin.

He tells us:

"- well, it's quite fantastic! One thing is to have won the Steak Challenge in 2018, but winning again this year 2019 is totally crazy. It is a wild dream coming true, and I'm not only happy but also moved by our passion to deliver the best meat in the world".

Meat enthusiasts have up to now not looked upon Finnish beef as being something special. But with two world championships in a row, the beef from JN Meat has really been placed on the world-map.

John Sashi Nielsen spends a lot of his time travelling around the world in order to find Beef of extra high quality.

It was during one a these "meat-journeys", that John Sashi Nielsen came upon this Finnish beef. This fantastic quality beef is produced and sold from JN Meat at Slagelse (Zeeland) DK, to the best part of the world based on the appearance of the meat, tenderness, juiciness, taste and pleasant smell and it was exactly in these disciplines, that the Finnish beef scored maximum points at the Dublin "World Steak Challenge".

About JN Meat Aps:

http://www.jnmeat.dk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005443/en/

Contacts:

Ulrik Møllergaard, CFO

P: +45-58580200

M: +45-40787375

E: um@jnmeat.dk