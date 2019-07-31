ZEAL Network SE ( -) ZEAL Network SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 31-Jul-2019 / 11:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ZEAL Network SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2019 English: https://www.zeal-network.co.uk/investors/publications/ ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 Category Code: NOR TIDM: - LEI Code: 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 Sequence No.: 15215 EQS News ID: 849551 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2019 05:12 ET (09:12 GMT)