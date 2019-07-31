The stunning low tariff is a third world record in five weeks. Solar prices continue to tumble and with a Saudi auction concluding tomorrow, the Iberian benchmark could be short-lived. The official result of the Portuguese tender will be announced August 10.It's official, almost. Portugal attracted the lowest ever solar power electricity price bid in its latest generation capacity procurement auction - €14.8/MWh (€0.0148/$0.016 per kilowatt-hour). After a three-day auction which saw 1.4 GW of solar generation capacity allocated in Portugal concluded on Monday, the country's minister for environment ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...