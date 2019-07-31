sprite-preloader
31.07.2019
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Cyren Ltd: Cyren Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release for Wednesday, August 14, 2019

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2019 / Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) today announced it will release its second quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 before U.S. markets open.

The company will also host a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (5 p.m. Israel Time) on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

US: 1-877-407-0312
Israel: 1-80-940-6247
International: 1-201-389-0899

The call will be simultaneously webcast live on the investor relations section of Cyren's website at http://ir.cyren.com, or by using the following link: https://webcasts.eqs.com/cyren20190814.

For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available until August 28, 2019. To access the replay, the U.S. dial in number is 1-877-660-6853 and the non-U.S. dial in number is 1-201-612-7415. Callers will be prompted for replay conference ID number 13693115. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at http://ir.cyren.com/events.

About Cyren

More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's 100% cloud security solutions to protect them against cyberattacks and data loss every day. Powered by the world's largest security cloud, Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN) delivers fast time-to-protection with award-winning email security, cloud sandboxing and DNS filtering services for business, and threat intelligence solutions for service providers and security vendors like Microsoft, Google and Check Point. Learn more at www.cyren.com.

Blog: blog.cyren.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/CyrenWeb
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cyren
Twitter: www.twitter.com/CyrenInc

Company Contact:

Mike Myshrall, CFO
Cyren
+1.703.760.3320
mike.myshrall@cyren.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Zintel
Zintel Public Relations
+1.281.444.1590
matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com

SOURCE: Cyren Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/554048/Cyren-Schedules-Second-Quarter-2019-Earnings-Release-for-Wednesday-August-14-2019


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE

FN Beta